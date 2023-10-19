News
If Gill Scores 67 Runs Today...

If Gill Scores 67 Runs Today...

By REDIFF CRICKET
October 19, 2023 09:02 IST
IMAGE: Shubman Gill bats during India's practice session in Pune on Wednesday, October 18, 2023. All Photographs: Adnan Abidi/Reuters
 

Shubman Gill underwent a rigorous session of batting and fielding during India's nets at the Maharashtra Cricket Association stadium in Pune on Wednesday.

Gill will be hoping to get back among the runs in Thursday's World Cup match against Bangladesh.

IMAGE: Gill gets his fingers taped ahead of some catching practice.

The youngster, who missed the first two games against Australia and Afghanistan after testing postive for dengue, was dismissed by Shaheen Shah Afridi for 16 in his comeback match against Pakistan.

Gill is the leading scorer in ODIs in 2023 with 1m246 runs in 21 matches at an average of 69, with five centuries and as many fifties, including a best score of 208.

He is on course to become the fastest to 2,000 runs in ODI cricket. Gill, who has scored 1,933 runs in 36 ODI innings, needs 67 runs in three innings to break South African Hashim Amla's record of getting to 2,000 runs in 40 innings.

Ravindra Jadeja also worked on his bowling and his batting during the nets session in Pune.

Ishan Kishan worked on his big-hitting during the practice session. He had opened in the first two games in place of Gill and it remains to be seen if gets a chance against Bangladesh if India rest of any their regulars.

REDIFF CRICKET
