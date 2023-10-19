Bangla Players India Must Be Wary Of

IMAGE: Bangladesh will hope to stun hosts India. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

India enter Thursday's World Cup 2023 contest against Bangladesh on the back of three straight wins, but Rohit Sharma knows well that his team is up against a side who can surprise them.

Just last month, Bangladesh handed India a six run defeat in the Asia Cup Super 4 contest, India's only loss in a tournament which Rohit's team won.

Can Shakib-al-Hasan's side cause another upset in the competition?

Sixteen years ago in the World Cup in the Caribbean, Bangladesh beat the Men in Blue, their only win over India on the big stage.

The Bangladesh players who India must watch out for at the Maharashtra Cricket Association stadium in Pune.

Shakib Al Hasan

Shakib struck an 85-ball 80 and picked up a wicket to play a crucial role in the Tigers' win in their Asia Cup encounter against India.

Bangladesh will hope Shakib is 100% fit on Thursday as he can be a match-winner against India.

Shakib has taken five wickets in the three World Cup matches so far.

Mustafizur Rahman

Fizz led the bowling attack in the Asia Cup game as the Indians were bowled out in under 50 overs. He picked up three wickets as he ripped through the lower order. But that wasn't a full strength Indian team.

Fizz has picked up just two wickets from three World Cup 2023 matches. But having tasted success against the Men in Blue earlier, he will hope to trouble the Indians.

Mahedi Hasan

Though he has featured in just one game, Hasan turned in the best figures for Bangladesh this World Cup.

It may have been in a losing cause, but he picked up four wickets during the contest against England and will hope for another stellar show against India.

Litton Das

Das has top scored for Bangladesh so far, with his highest score of 76 coming off 66 balls against England.

With a strike rate of 104.70 -- the highest for the Bangladesh batters in World Cup 2023 -- Das will hope to trouble the Indian bowlers. With Jasprit Bumrah leading the attack, the contest will be a cracking one.

Mehidy Hasan Mirza

Having featured in all three matches, Mehidy has scored one half century.

With the ball, Mehidy has bowled three maiden overs and pocketed three wickets. All his three wickets though came against Afghanistan. Bangladesh will hope he can churn out another all round show in the big game against India.