Rediff.com  » Cricket » 'Everything about Rohit inspires me'

'Everything about Rohit inspires me'

November 16, 2023 10:13 IST
IMAGE: India's openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

Shubman Gill, who had to retire mid-way through India's innings because of cramps, said missing out on a possible century is not worry as long as the team is doing well.

Gill had to retire when he was batting on 79 but Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer smashed centuries to power India to a mammoth 397/4 before Mohammed Shami took seven wickets to outclass New Zealand by 70 runs.

 

Gill believes, who later returned to bat in the final over and managed just a singe, said he would have got a century if not for the cramps.

"I would have got my hundred had I not suffered the cramps. The total which we were trying to get to, irrespective of me getting a hundred or not, we were able to get there which we had in fact hoped for around the 25th or the 30th over," Gill said after the match.

"We made that many so it does not matter if I got a hundred or not."

Gill said he was not aware about the controversy surrounding the Wankhede pitch. A few reports suggested that while a fresh pitch was originally prepared for the last-four match at the Wankhede Stadium, later it was decided to play the game on a "used" deck in order to help Indian spinners.

"I have found out just now that there was a controversy over the pitch. What was the controversy?" the young opener queried.

Captain fearless Rohit Sharma's partner in crime, Gill has not had a fiery World Cup by his lofty standards given his ODI record in 2023 but the young batter joked it is because of the Indian skipper's sensational batting approach that he does not get enough balls to face in the Powerplay.

"Everything about him inspires me. When I am in a partnership with him, I am mostly stationed at the non-striker's end. In about 10 overs I would get to face just 15-20 balls and Rohit bhai keeps going, a four here and a six there,” Gill said.

