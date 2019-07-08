World Cup 2019: 1st Semi-final: All the Numbers

July 08, 2019 21:08 IST

Rajneesh Gupta presents all the numbers before the first World Cup Semi-final between India and New Zealand.

IMAGE: India Captain Virat Kohli, left, with his New Zealand counterpart Kane Williamson. Photograph: Hannah Peters/Getty Images

106 Number of ODIs played between India and New Zealand. India have won 55 and New Zealand 45.

One match had been tied and five ended in no result.

New Zealand are ahead 4-3 in the World Cup matches.

4-1 The margin by which India beat New Zealand in the last bilateral ODI series played between the two teams (in New Zealand earlier this year).

2003 The last time these two teams faced each other in a World Cup match.

India then beat New Zealand by 5 wickets at Centurion.

8 Number of times New Zealand have reached the World Cup semi-final -- joint-most with Australia.

While Australia have reached the final on seven occasions, New Zealand have done so only once.

This is the seventh time India have reached the World Cup semi-final.

India has a 3-3 win-loss record in six previous instances.

68.52 Virat Kohli's batting average against New Zealand in ODIs -- nearly nine points higher than his career average.

Kane Williamson averages 38.91 against India in the ODIs -- nearly nine points lower than his career average.

83.33 The win-percentage for Virat Kohli in ODI matches as captain against New Zealand -- five wins and one loss.

In comparison, Kane Williamson has a win-percentage of 30.77, with four wins and nine losses.

28.73 Percent of New Zealand's runs in World Cup 2019 have been scored by Kane Williamson -- the highest contribution by a batsman for his team's cause.

Rohit Sharma is second with 28.19% of India's total runs coming from his bat!

4 Number of wickets lost by India in the first 10 overs in World Cup 2019 -- the fewest by any side in this phase.

India have also lost the fewest overs in the middle (11 to 40) overs -- 21.

27.88 New Zealand's bowling average in the tournament -- the best among all sides. Their economy of 5.09 is also the best.

India are second with 28.96.

23.77 The bowling average of Indian pacers in World Cup 2019 -- the best among all sides.

And even though, Indian spinners have gone for 43.88 runs per wicket in the tournament, it is still the best among all teams!

323 Average total made by the sides batting first at the Old Trafford in World Cup 2019.

27 Runs needed by Rohit Sharma to become the highest run-scorer in a single World Cup. Sachin Tendulkar had scored 673 runs in 2003.

1 Number of sixes conceded by Jasprit Bumrah off his bowling in World Cup 2019 having bowled 74 overs. The only player to hit him for a six in this edition has been Afghanistan's Mohammad Nabi.

16-4 The win-loss ratio for the side batting first in the last 20 matches of World Cup 2019.

In the first 22 matches, side batting first had won 11 and lost 10, with one no result.

5-0 India's record in defending a total in World Cup 2019. They have a 2-1 record in chasing a target.