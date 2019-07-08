I will remind Kane about 2008 U-19 semis: Kohli

Last updated on: July 08, 2019 18:48 IST

IMAGE: Tuesday’s game will be a repeat of the semi-finals of the 2008 ICC Under-19 World Cup. Photograph: Cricket World Cup/Twitter

India will meet New Zealand in the World Cup for the first time since 2003, at Old Trafford, in Manchester.

Tuesday’s game will be a repeat of the semi-finals of the 2008 ICC Under-19 World Cup in which a Kohli-led India defeated a Kane Williamson-captained New Zealand in Kuala Lumpur.

“When we meet tomorrow, I’m going to remind him,” Kohli said with a smile.

“Quite a nice thing to realise that after 11 years we are captaining our respective nations again in senior World Cup.”

Kohli said he knew Williamson, also New Zealand’s batting mainstay, was a special talent when he first saw him play in 2007.

“In an Under-19 test match, he played a shot off one of our fast bowlers off the back foot. I remember fielding in the slips and telling someone that I have never seen someone playing a shot like that."

“We always knew he had the special ability to go all the way. Now he’s controlling the tempo of the game for NZ in every game he plays.”

Kohli expects Williamson, New Zealand’s leading scorer in the tournament, to play a similar role on Tuesday and identified him and Ross Taylor as the key wickets for his bowlers.

“He is always been the main guy for them, along with Ross (Taylor),” Kohli said.

“From our point of view, getting them early will be crucial because we know how strong they can be together in a partnership.”