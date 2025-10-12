HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Women's WC: Smriti, Rawal fifties fire India to solid start vs Aus

Women's WC: Smriti, Rawal fifties fire India to solid start vs Aus

By REDIFF CRICKET
2 Minutes Read
October 12, 2025 17:27 IST

IMAGE: Smriti Mandhana reached her 33rd ODI fifty off 46 balls. Photograph: BCCI Women/X

Riding on brilliant half-centuries from openers Smriti Mandhana and Pratika Rawal, India got off to a solid start against Australia in a crucial Women's World Cup fixture, in Visakhapatnam, on Sunday.

Sent in to bat first, India are 210 for 2 in 33 overs.

Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (8, 6 balls, 1x4) and Harleen Deol (28, 30 balls, 2x4, 1x6) are at the crease. 

After a couple of ordinary outings, Mandhana returned to her usual self, smashing a blistering 66-ball 80 laced with nine boundaries and three sixes to give India a solid platform for a commanding total against the seven-time champions.

The stylish southpaw became the first-ever player in the history to have scored 1000-plus ODI runs in a single calendar year, overtaking former Australian legend Belinda Clark for the record of most runs in a single calendar year.

 

She also became the youngest and the quickest to reach 5,000 runs in Women's ODIs.

Facing a high-quality Australian attack, both Mandhana and Rawal adopted an aggressive approach as India raced away to 100 in 18.4 overs. 

Mandhana reached her 33rd ODI fifty off 46 balls and the due mustered 155 runs for the opening wicket before Mandhana holed out in the deep to Phoebe Litchfield off Sophie Molineux's bowling. 

Rawal fell on 75 (96 balls, 10x4, 1x6) while attempting a pull off Annabel Sunderland in the 31st over.  

