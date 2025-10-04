Women's WC: India likely to stretch their dominance over Pakistan

IMAGE: In ODIs, India have a 100 per cent record against Pakistan, winning all 11 matches between the two sides. Photograph: BCCI Women/X

India start overwhelming favourites against an out of sorts Pakistan in a Women's World Cup game amid continuing geopolitical tensions between the two neighbours.

After three Sundays of India-Pakistan men's Asia Cup matches, it's time for the women to take centrestage, though the record suggests little suspense about the outcome.

India and Pakistan have played 27 times in women's internationals across formats. India hold a commanding 24-3 advantage, with Pakistan's three wins coming only in T20 cricket.

In ODIs, India have a 100 per cent record, winning all 11 matches between the two sides.

Both teams began their World Cup campaigns in contrasting fashion. Hosts India defeated Sri Lanka by 59 runs, while Pakistan, collapsed against Bangladesh, losing by seven wickets in a match where they struggled against both pace and spin.

India currently occupy the fourth spot after all teams have played a game each. The Women in Blue will eye the opportunity to boost their net run rate, which becomes crucial at the fag end of the tournament.

Harmanpreet Kaur and Co. will head into the fixture high on confidence. The squad depth was on full display in the opener when despite staring down the barrel at 124 for 6, the lower middle order rose to the occasion putting up a 250 plus target in 47 overs.

India's batting remains their biggest strength despite the blip against Sri Lanka but better application from batters is required against teams with better bowling units.

The Colombo surface offered plenty of seam movement early on in the Bangladesh-Pakistan fixture and India might be tempted to play frontline pacer Renuka Singh, who returned from injury in the series against Australia last month. Although she looked short of rhythm in training on Friday.

On the other hand, Pakistan's main concern is their batting, which faltered badly in the opener. The side lost wickets in clusters, including a hit-wicket dismissal, and failed to build partnerships.

Bowlers Fatima Sana and Diana Baig delivered disciplined spells but were given too little to defend.

Pakistan may benefit from playing all their matches at the same venue, but against a strong Indian outfit they will need a dramatic turnaround to challenge for a favourable result.

Away from cricket, the contest carries added tension. Gone are the days when Indian players shared lighter moments like they did with former Pakistan captain Bismah Maroof's daughter during the 2022 World Cup.

On Sunday, in line with the stance taken by the men's team at the Asia Cup, the Indian players are also expected to skip the customary handshake with their Pakistani counterparts, reflecting the strained ties between the two countries.

Squads:

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Smriti Mandhana (vice captain), Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, Uma Chetry, Renuka Singh Thakur, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Sree Charani, Radha Yadav, Amanjot Kaur, Arundhati Reddy, Kranti Gaud.

Pakistan: Fatima Sana (captain), Muneeba Ali Siddiqui (vice captain), Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, Eyman Fatima, Nashra Sundhu, Natalia Parvaiz, Omaima Sohail, Rameen Shamim, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Sidra Amin, Sidra Nawaz, Syeda Aroob Shah.

Match starts 3pm IST.