Women's WC: How India, SA made it to summit clash

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led India will be playing an ODI World Cup final for the third time, having finished runners-up in 2005 and 2017 to Australia and England, respectively.

This will be South Africa's maiden appearance in the final.

IMAGE: Harmanpreet Kaur and Laura Wolvaardt pose with the ICC Women's World Cup trophy on the eve of Sunday's final in Navi Mumbai . Photograph: ICC Cricket World Cup/X

The women's cricket will have a new ODI champion as India take on South Africa in the World Cup final in Navi Mumbai on Sunday.

This will be South Africa's maiden appearance in the final.

India have blown hot and cold in the tournament so far, and were the last team to qualify for the semis, winning three of their seven matches and finishing with seven points.

In the semifinals, however, they put up a spirited performance against seven-time champions Australia to make it to the summit clash with a five-wicket win.

South Africa, on the other hand, suffered a crushing defeat in their opening game against England, after being bowled out for just 69 in under 21 overs.

They bounced back in style, winning five matches on the trot before going down to Australia in their last league-stage assignment to finish third on the table. They stormed into the final by thrashing four-time champions England in the first semifinal.

Let's take a look at the two finalists' journey in the marquee event.

Incredible India

IMAGE: Jemimah Rodrigues and Harmanpreet Kaur put on a match-winning stand of 167 runs against Australia in the semifinal . Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas /Reuters

India's campaign at the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup has been a story of resilience and belief as they stumbled mid-tournament with a string of close defeats but bounced back spectacularly to reach the final.

India got off to a strong start in their World Cup opener with a convincing win over Sri Lanka. Fifties from Deepti Sharma and Amanjot Kaur guided them to 269/8 while Harleen Deol and Pratika Rawal made valuable contributions at the top.

In reply, Sri Lanka began well, reaching 82/1 but India's bowlers kept striking at regular intervals. Deepti starred with the ball (3/54) as the Lankans were bowled out for 211 in under 46 overs. It was a well-rounded performance to open their campaign.

India made it two on the trot with another solid performance, extending their winning streak against Pakistan.

Batting first, India posted 247 with Harleen top-scoring with 46 while others chipped in with useful cameos. Despite losing regular wickets, a late flourish ensured a competitive total of 247.

In reply, Pakistan slipped to 26/3 before Sidra Amin (81) and Natalia Pervaiz (33) steadied the innings. But once that stand was broken, India's bowlers took control. Kranti Gaud (3/20) and Deepti (3/45) led the attack while Sneh Rana picked up 2/38 as Pakistan were bowled out for 159.

India suffered their first defeat in a nail-biter against South Africa. Richa Ghosh played a brilliant knock 94 to take them past 250. The Indian bowlers started well, reducing South Africa to 81/5 but skipper Laura Wolvaardt and Chloe Tryon turned the tide with a key partnership. Though both were dismissed before the end, Nadine de Klerk held her nerves to see the Proteas home with seven balls to spare.

India's second defeat came in another thriller, despite posting a commanding 330 against Australia. Mandhana (80) and Pratika (75) shared a 150-run stand to give India a perfect platform while cameos from the middle order ensured a strong finish.

Australia produced one of their finest chases in ODI history, led by captain Alyssa Healy's magnificent 142 off 107 balls. India made some late breakthroughs but couldn't stop the Australians from clinching the victory in the final over.

A third straight close defeat left India's semifinal hopes hanging by a thread. England posted 288/8, thanks to Heather Knight's superb 109 which was her first ton of the tournament while Deepti impressed with 4/51.

In the chase, India looked on course with Mandhana (88), Harmanpreet (70) and Deepti (50) all contributing. But a late collapse from 234/3 to 262/6 halted their momentum. India needed 22 off the last two overs but fell short as England held on to remain unbeaten.

Facing a must-win situation against New Zealand, India produced their most commanding batting display of the tournament. In a rain-hit clash, openers Mandhana and Pratika struck their first centuries of the campaign while Jemimah Rodrigues added an unbeaten 76 as India piled up 340/3 in 49 overs.

In reply, New Zealand fought hard through Brooke Halliday (81) and Izzy Gaze (65 not out), but regular breakthroughs kept India ahead. The bowlers maintained discipline to seal a 53-run win via DLS, confirming India's place in the last four.

Rain returned in India's final group-stage match against Bangladesh. Before the weather intervened, India had put themselves in a strong position. They had restricted Bangladesh to 119/9 in 27 overs with Radha Yadav (3/30) leading the way and the rest of the bowling unit chipping in.

Chasing a revised target of 126, India were cruising at 57 without loss in 8.4 overs before rain forced the match to be abandoned. Both teams shared the points in a contest where India were in a strong position to win.

India produced one of the greatest performances in World Cup knockout history to stun Australia and book their place in the final. Australia posted 338 on the back of Phoebe Litchfield's century and fifties from Ellyse Perry and Ashleigh Gardner.

In reply, India lost both openers early, slipping to 59/2 before Jemimah (127 not out) and Harmanpreet (89) scripted a stunning recovery. Their 150-run partnership put India in control and despite late wickets, Jemimah stayed until the end to steer India home with nine balls to spare. It was the highest-ever successful chase in a World Cup knockout game.

SA peaking at the perfect time

IMAGE: Openers Laura Wolvaardt and Tazmin Brits t have been in excellent form in the tournament so far. Photograph: ICC Cricket World Cup/X

From a crushing defeat in their opening game against England to a commanding win in the semifinal against the same opponent, South Africa's journey to their first final has been nothing short of inspiring.

South Africa's campaign began with a forgettable outing against England as they were bowled out for just 69 in under 21 overs.

None of the batters, apart from Sinalo Jafta, who top-scored with 22, were able to get going. England's bowlers ran riot and the chase was wrapped up in just 15 overs without losing a wicket.

The Proteas bounced back in style against New Zealand. Nonkululeko Mlaba led the bowling attack with an excellent 4/40 as South Africa bowled out the White Ferns for 231. In reply, Tazmin Brits struck a superb century while Sune Luus supported her with a crucial 83. Their partnership set the platform for a comfortable six-wicket win.

In one of the tournament's most thrilling contests, South Africa handed India their first defeat as they overhauled the total of 251 with seven balls to spare.

South Africa were tested again but showed character to prevail in another close chase against Bangladesh. Set 233 to win, they stumbled to 78/5 before Marizanne Kapp (56) and Tryon (62) took them close. De Klerk finished with an unbeaten 37 to guide South Africa across the line with three wickets in hand.

In a rain-curtaled contest against Sri Lanka, South Africa remained clinical. Their bowlers, led by Mlaba (3/30) and Masabata Klaas (2/18), restricted the Islanders to 125/7. In the chase, openers Wolvaardt and Tazmin Brits made light work of the target, scoring unbeaten fifties to seal a dominant 10-wicket win with 31 balls remaining.

South Africa continued their most dominant performance in the group stage in another rain-hit encounter against Pakistan. Batting first, they piled up 312/9 in 40 overs, powered by partnerships between Wolvaardt (90), Sune Luus (61) and Kapp (68).

De Klerk provided the finishing touches with a blistering 41 off 16 balls.

In reply, Pakistan could only manage 83/7. Kapp (3/20) was again instrumental with the ball. The commanding win pushed South Africa to the top of the table and confirmed their place in the semifinals.

Facing Australia in their final group game, they endured another tough outing. Alana King's record-breaking figures of 7/18 dismantled the Proteas for just 97 in 24 overs. Despite reducing Australia to 11/2 early, Georgia Voll and Beth Mooney steadied the chase and guided their side to victory inside 17 overs. The loss pushed South Africa to third in the group standings, and they were eventually drawn against England in the semifinals.

South Africa saved their best for when it mattered most. Batting first after being sent in by England, Wolvaardt produced her first century of the tournament, a magnificent 169 off 143 balls, to help her side post a formidable total of 319/7.

In response, England's chase never recovered from a disastrous start where they were down to 1/3 within the first few overs.

Nat Sciver-Brunt and Alice Capsey revived hopes with a 100-run partnership, but once both were dismissed, the innings unravelled.

Kapp's five-wicket haul (5/20) sealed a famous 125-run win and took South Africa to their first-ever ODI World Cup final.