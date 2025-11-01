Fancied India face resilient SA as they chase WC glory in high-stakes final

For India, the battle is no longer about proving skill or form, but about crossing the elusive final hurdle that has so often tripped them -- including in this very tournament.

IMAGE: India are favourites going into the ICC Women's ODI World Cup final on Sunday. Photograph: BCCI

Indian women's cricket stands on the brink of a watershed moment, reminiscent of the men's historic 1983 triumph, with the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side determined to end their ICC trophy drought when they face a formidable South Africa in the Women's World Cup final in Navi Mumbai on Sunday.

The 13th edition of the World Cup is guaranteed to crown a new champion -- between third-time finalists India and first-time finalists South Africa -- both riding on the back of remarkable campaigns.

A title triumph could trigger an unprecedented surge of interest in women's cricket in India, inspiring a new generation of young girls to take up the sport, perhaps even more than the advent of the Women's Premier League did three seasons ago.

But the hosts will need to quickly move past their emotionally draining semi-final win at the same venue three nights ago, one that might have already earned them the “favourites” tag.

Jemimah Rodrigues' unforgettable 127 not out and Harmanpreet's gritty 89, coupled with an uncharacteristically erratic outing from seven-time champions Australia, carried India into yet another summit clash — a stage where heartbreak has struck far too often.

IMAGE: Harmanpreet Kaur and Jemimah Rodrigues put on a 167-run partnership to help India chase down a historic 339 in the semi-final against Australia on Thursday. Photograph: BCCI Women/X

India's nine-run loss to England in the 2017 ODI World Cup final still lingers painfully for those who were part of that campaign, including Harmanpreet. It was followed by a narrow five-run defeat to Australia in the 2023 T20 World Cup semi-final and another gut-wrenching loss to the same opponents in the 2022 Commonwealth Games gold medal match.

For India, the battle is no longer about proving skill or form, but about crossing the elusive final hurdle that has so often tripped them -- including in this very tournament.

After a stuttering start that saw them lose three matches on the trot, India revived their home campaign with compelling wins over former champions New Zealand and Australia, rediscovering their spark when it mattered most.

Semi-finals can often drain teams emotionally, and India will have to regroup quickly after that high-voltage chase. Their new anchor at No. 3, Jemimah Rodrigues, has emerged as a force to reckon with, but her heroics have now raised expectations that mirror those faced by India's male stars.

It was a game in which India expected their best batter Smriti Mandhana (385 runs) to fire but found a hero in a diminutive Jemimah.

IMAGE: Spinner Deepti Sharma will hold key to India's fate in the final. Photograph: BCCI Women/X

On a flat DY Patil Stadium surface, known for its high scores and evening dew, another run-fest could be on the cards, testing India's fielding and bowling discipline.



While India overcame Australia, the victory was far from flawless. Seamers Kranti Gaud and Renuka Singh Thakur struggled for rhythm, and even skipper Harmanpreet dropped a regulation catch.

On such batting-friendly decks, there's only so much bowlers can do, but Deepti Sharma -- the tournament's leading wicket-taker with 17 scalps -- will once again be key to India's success.

IMAGE: Nadine de Klerk smashed 84 off 54 balls to help South Africa beat India in their Group Stage match on October 9. Photograph: Proteas Women/X

South Africa, meanwhile, will not mind the “underdog” tag. They've shown remarkable resilience through the tournament -- from being bowled out for 69 against England in Guwahati to later thrashing the same opponent at the same venue, and recovering from a 97 all-out against Australia in Indore.

Veteran Marizanne Kapp (204 runs, 12 wickets), Nadine de Klerk (190 runs, 8 wickets), Tazmin Brits (212 runs), Chloe Tryon (167 runs, 5 wickets) and skipper Laura Wolvaardt (470 runs) have all delivered telling performances.

As the tournament has progressed, Wolvaardt's consistency and leadership have taken centre stage, and her partnership with Brits at the top presents a formidable challenge for Indian bowlers.

Left-arm spinner Nonkululeko Mlaba (12 wickets) will test India's right-hand-heavy batting order, while South Africa's collective perseverance could prove decisive in a pressure-filled final.

For a nation that has weathered its share of cricketing turbulence, this South African side has scripted an inspiring turnaround -- reaching a fifth successive ICC final across genders and age groups.

Having lost to New Zealand in last year's T20 World Cup final, their hunger to go one step further is immense.

Ultimately, the contest will come down to which team handles the pressure better. For Harmanpreet Kaur, it could be the final opportunity to etch her name in history as the first Indian woman to lift an ODI World Cup as captain.

Teams (from):

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Richa Ghosh (wk), Uma Chetry (wk), Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Shafali Verma, Amanjot Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Kranti Gaud, Renuka Singh Thakur, Shree Charani, Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav.

South Africa: Laura Wolvaardt (c), Tazmin Brits, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Karabo Meso (wk), Anneke Bosch, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Marizanne Kapp, Sune Luus, Nondumiso Shangase, Chloe Tryon, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Tumi Sekhukhune.

Match starts at 3:00pm IST.