Women's U-19 World Cup: Why Shafali 'likes' Livingstone's batting...

IMAGE: India captain Shafali Verma has led from the front with the bat, smashing 123 runs in two matches at an amazing strike of 246, in the ongoing Under-19 Women's World Cup in South Africa. Photograph: Pankaj Nangia/Getty Images

India's star batter Shafali Verma revealed that she enjoys watching England's Liam Livingstone bat but her role model is the legendary Sachin Tendulkar.

"I think nowadays, I like Livingstone's batting because he is hitting very well. And of course growing up, playing cricket, I used to watch Sachin Tendulkar Sir. Sachin Sir is also my role model and I loved to see him, how he played the game and he is very calm," the India captain at the Under-19 Women's World Cup told Star Sports.



"Of course, it is very good, it is my first and last, because it is my last year of the U-19, but of course very exciting. We have a good team, we are really enjoying with the girls and I hope we will play good cricket," she added.



Shafali added that there is a difference between playing for the Under-19 and for the Indian team. She stressed that the Under-19 World Cup will be a good learning experience for the young talented players in the country.



"There is a lot of difference because the ball is coming in a little slow in the U-19 and the wicket is also in the slow end and we are trying to get used to that. Seamers have a good pace, a good mindset here also but they are all learning and I really enjoy playing with them."



Shafali spoke on the strengths of the Indian team at the U-19 World Cup.



"I would say we are averaging well in batting, bowling and fielding. As a captain, I hope we win the World Cup," said the dashing right-hander.



At the Under-19 Women's World Cup, India tops Group D, with two wins in two matches. Shafali has led from the front with the bat, smashing 123 runs in two matches at an amazing strike of 246.