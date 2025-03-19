HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
'Winning IPL Is Incredibly Difficult'

March 19, 2025 22:07 IST

South African great AB de Villiers and Indian legend shared the RCB dressing room for 11 seasons before the former hung up his boots in 2022

IMAGE: A B de Villiers and Virat Kohli shared the Royal Challengers Bangalore dressing room for 11 seasons before ABD hung up his boots in 2022. Photograph: BCCI
 

Former Royal Challengers Bangalore star A B de Villiers emphasised the challenges of winning the IPL, citing the presence of 10 world-class teams, travel fatigue, injuries, and varying conditions.

Speaking to JioHotstar, de Villiers said: 'Winning the IPL is incredibly difficult. There are 10 world-class teams that could even win a World Cup, let alone the IPL.

'So many factors come into play -- travel, team strategies, injuries, and adapting to different conditions throughout the season. The team that manages to maintain energy and momentum towards the back end of the tournament usually comes out on top. Teams that capitalise on their home advantage tend to perform well,' ABD added.

'I hope this is the year -- the 18th season, with number 18 (Virat) in the squad. If RCB lifts the trophy, I will be there celebrating with Virat!', declared Mr 360.

'I said Ee sala cup namde the other day, and I got a direct message from Virat. He told me, 'Please, just stop doing that now.'

'So, I got into a bit of trouble for that! To be fair, I am exhausted saying it all the time,' the South African added.

RCB will face defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders in the season opener on March 22.

