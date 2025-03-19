Seen Dhoni's Helicopter Shot?

IMAGE: M S Dhoni took on Sri Lankan pace sensation Matheesha Pathirana and sent the ball flying with a vintage finish. Photograph: Kind courtesy CSK/X

Some legends defy time.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, returning after a lengthy break, has done just that. A spectacular helicopter shot in a CSK practice match has ignited excitement, proving that Thala's prowess remains undiminished ahead of IPL 2025.

In a viral video doing the rounds on social media, Dhoni took on Sri Lankan pace sensation Matheesha Pathirana and sent the ball flying with a vintage finish.

Pathirana aimed for a pinpoint yorker, but Dhoni read it early and responded in the only way he knows -- by whipping out the helicopter. It was a moment that sent fans into a frenzy.

Ravichandran Ashwin, at the non-striker's end, couldn't help but break into a wide grin, clearly enjoying the spectacle.

Though Dhoni retired from international cricket in 2020, Thala -- as he is known to all CSK fans -- remains a force in the IPL. From his fitness to his fearless stroke play, little seems to have faded even five years after his last game in India colours.

Chennai Super Kings begin their IPL 2025 campaign with a blockbuster clash against Mumbai Indians on Sunday, March 23 -- and if this clip is anything to go by, Thala looks more than ready.