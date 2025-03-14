Kohli's 10 Best IPL Knocks

Virat Kohli is the leading run-scorer in the IPL with 8,004 runs and a record 8 centuries.
Harish Kotian picks Kohli's best IPL innings.
113 off 50 balls vs Kings XI Punjab (IPL 2016)
A knock etched in the memories of Kohli's fans.
Battling with 9 stitches on his hand, he smashed his 4th ton of IPL 2016 in a game shortened to 15 overs due to rain.
108 off 58 balls vs Rising Pune Supergiants (IPL 2016)
A masterclass in a run chase from King Kohli.
The RCB maestro thrilled home fans in Bengaluru with an unbeaten century.
100 not out off 63 balls vs Gujarat Lions (IPL 2016)
Kohli's first ever IPL century came only in 2016.
109 off 55 balls vs Gujarat Lions (IPL 2016)
Kohli made it 2 100s in a single season against Gujarat Lions.
He stroked 109 and A B de Villiers slammed 129 as the duo put on 229 runs.
100 off 58 balls vs Kolkata Knight Riders (IPL 2019)
Kohli lit up Eden Gardens with a breathtaking knock, bring up his second 50 from just 17 balls.
100 off 63 balls vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (IPL 2023)
Kohli hit 12 4s and 4 6s, sharing a match-winning opening stand of 172 runs with Faf du Plessis.
101 off 61 balls vs Gujarat Titans (IPL 2023)
Kohli surpassed Chris Gayle's record for most centuries with his 7th IPL 100.
113 off 72 balls vs Rajasthan Royals (IPL 2024)
Kohli registered the first century of IPL 2024, slamming a brilliant 113 off 72 balls.
99 off 58 balls vs Delhi Daredevils (IPL 2013)
Kohli missed out on his maiden IPL 100 as he was run out off the final ball of the innings.
90 off 52 balls vs Chennai Super Kings (IPL 2020)
Kohli adapted brilliantly on a sluggish pitch in Dubai, with a measured 90 from 52 balls, relying on singles and twos for most part of his innings.
