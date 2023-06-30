News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » WI name 18-member squad for preparatory camp ahead of India Tests

WI name 18-member squad for preparatory camp ahead of India Tests

Source: PTI
June 30, 2023 12:46 IST
IMAGE: Kraigg Brathwaite will lead West Indies in the upcoming two-match Test series against India. Photograph: Jason Cairnduff/Reuters

Red-ball specialist batter Kraigg Brathwaite will continue to lead the side as Cricket West Indies (CWI) on Friday announced an 18-member squad for the preparatory camp ahead of the two-match Test series against India.

 

The camp begins at CCG in Antigua on Friday with the team travelling to Dominica on July 9.

The opening Test begins on July 12 in Dominica, with the second Test scheduled from July 20 in Trinidad's Queen's Park Oval.

It will be followed by the three-match ODI series, starting on July 27, and a five-match T20I series beginning on August 3.

"CWI Men's Selection Panel today named the 18-member squad for the preparation camp ahead of the start of the two-match Test series against India in the Caribbean," Cricket West Indies (CWI) said on Twitter.

With West Indies currently playing in the ICC World Cup qualifiers, some senior members have not been named in the squad for the camp.

Among the absentees are Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph and Kyle Mayers, while Kavem Hodge, Alick Athanaze and Jair McAllister are the new faces.

The West Indies team will be in Zimbabwe until July 9.

Squad: Kraigg Brathwaite (captain), Alick Athanaze, Jermaine Blackwood, Nkrumah Bonner, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Rahkeem Cornwall, Joshua Da Silva, Shannon Gabriel, Kavem Hodge, Akeem Jordan, Jair McAllister, Kirk McKenzie, Marquino Mindley, Anderson Phillip, Raymon Reifer, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales, Jomel Warrican.

Source: PTI
