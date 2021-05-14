News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Windies to host SA, Aus and Pak for Tests and T20Is

Windies to host SA, Aus and Pak for Tests and T20Is

May 14, 2021 20:07 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

South Africa to tour Caribbean for first time in 11 years.

Windies will have a busy summer at home

IMAGE: Windies will have a busy summer at home. Photograph: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

South Africa will play two Tests and five Twenty20 Internationals in the West Indies from next month, the start of a busy home schedule for the hosts, officials confirmed on Friday.

Australia and Pakistan will also tour the Caribbean for a combination of Tests and limited overs matches between June and August.

 

The 20-over games will provide preparation for all sides just months out from the T20 World Cup that is scheduled for India in October/November.

South Africa are the first to arrive in the Caribbean on June 1, with the first Test in St Lucia from June 10-14. The second fixture will be at the same Daren Sammy Cricket Ground from June 18-22.

The teams will then move to the National Cricket Stadium in Grenada for the five T20 matches, which will be played from June 26-July 3.

It will be South Africa’s first bilateral tour to the Caribbean since 2010.

Australia will tour between July 9-24 and start with five T20s in Grenada, before the teams meet in three One-Day Internationals at the Kensington Oval in Barbados.

Pakistan will play five T20s between July 27-Aug. 3 in Grenada and Barbados, ahead of two Tests from August 12-24 at Sabina Park in Jamaica.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: source
© Copyright 2021 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
The controversy over Powar's appointment, Raman's exit
The controversy over Powar's appointment, Raman's exit
'Stop Tokyo Olympics' petition submitted to Games OC
'Stop Tokyo Olympics' petition submitted to Games OC
Goa-bound Shaw stopped for travelling without E-pass
Goa-bound Shaw stopped for travelling without E-pass
Krunal is 'Uncle adorable'!
Krunal is 'Uncle adorable'!
Why Tejas is better than Pakistan's JF-17 Thunder
Why Tejas is better than Pakistan's JF-17 Thunder
Armed forces rope in battlefield medics to fight Covid
Armed forces rope in battlefield medics to fight Covid
'Radhe is the biggest film of my career'
'Radhe is the biggest film of my career'

Indian Premier League - 2021

Indian Premier League - 2021

More like this

Krunal is 'Uncle adorable'!

Krunal is 'Uncle adorable'!

COVID-19: Saha tests positive again, Hussey recovers

COVID-19: Saha tests positive again, Hussey recovers

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use