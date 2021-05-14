News
Goa-bound Shaw stopped for travelling without E-pass

Goa-bound Shaw stopped for travelling without E-pass

Source: PTI
May 14, 2021 18:56 IST
Prithvi Shaw was going to Goa for a vacation

IMAGE: Prithvi Shaw was going to Goa for a vacation. Photograph: Prithvi Shaw/Twitter

India batsman Prithvi Shaw was stopped in the Sindhudurg district of Maharashtra for travelling without an E-Pass, a police official said on Friday.

 

The incident took place at Amboli on Wednesday morning when the young cricketer was heading for Goa in his car, said the official. He was allowed to leave after obtaining a pass.

Shaw, who returned to Mumbai, his hometown, after the Indian Premier League (IPL) matches were postponed in view of the COVID-19 situation, was going to Goa for vacation, he said.

The Maharashtra government has made it mandatory to obtain a pass for travelling in its efforts to contain the second wave of the pandemic.

Shaw had applied for an E-Pass but set out for Goa before it was issued. He only had a token issued against the application, the official said.

After the police stopped him in Amboli, he applied for the pass online afresh and got it in an hour. He was then allowed to proceed, the official said.

 

 

Source: PTI
Vihari is arranging hospital beds for COVID patients
The controversy over Powar's appointment, Raman's exit
Sania, Virat lead greetings on Eid-ul-Fitr
States' power to give quota: Govt challenges SC order
COVID-19: Saha tests positive again, Hussey recovers
Parents test postive, Delhi cop rescues their baby
Jarnail Singh, who flung shoe at Chidu, dies of Covid
