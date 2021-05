May 14, 2021 19:47 IST

IMAGE: Krunal Pandya with nephew Agastya. Photograph: Krunal Pandya/Facebook

Krunal Pandya is a hit with his nine-month-old nephew Agastya.

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic's son shares a warm bond with his 'chachu' and on Friday Krunal posted a pic to prove just that.

'Always ready to carry you everywhere I go,' Krunal captioned a photograph of him carrying little Agastya on his shoulders.

After all, what are uncles for, eh Agastya?