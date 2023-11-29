‘Work of patience, grit and perseverance’: Indian cricket fraternity reacts to Silkyara tunnel rescue

The Indian cricket community expressed joy on social media over the successful rescue of all 41 trapped workers from the Silkyara tunnel in Uttarakhand.

Spin legend Anil Kumble, sharing his thoughts on X (formerly Twitter), hailed the rescue as a testament to "patience, grit, and perseverance."

"A big shoutout to everyone involved in successfully and safely rescuing all the trapped workers in the Silkyara tunnel. Commendable work of patience, grit and perseverance. Happy for the families to be reunited with their loved ones. Wishing speedy recovery and rehabilitation of the rescued workers. #UttarakhandTunnelRescue," tweeted Kumble.

Former Indian middle-order batter Suresh Raina also tweeted that he was relived that everyone has been rescued and thanked the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) and the Indian Army for their contribution.

"Deeply relieved to hear all 41 workers have been safely rescued in #UttarakhandTunnelRescue. Huge gratitude & respect to NDRF, SDRF, Army, and everyone involved in this remarkable mission. Jai Hind," tweeted Raina.

Former Indian batter VVS Laxman also lauded the rescue act, saying that faith can move mountains and if it is combined with dedication and perseverance, it can pierce through mountains.

"Faith can move mountains, and faith along with dedication and perseverance can pierce through mountains. I bow down in gratitude to all the incredible people involved in rescuing the 41 trapped workers in Uttarakhand. Gratitude to all these wonderful men #UttarakhandTunnelRescue," tweeted Laxman.

Five-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Mumbai Indians (MI) also thanked everyone involved in the rescue mission.

"41 WORKERS. 17 DAYS. THEY BELIEVED, salute to the NDRF, SDRF, Indian Army, Arnold Dix (tunnelling expert), Chris Cooper (micro-tunnelling expert) & the team of rat hole mining experts for successfully carrying out the Uttarakhand tunnel rescue operation," tweeted MI.

Five-time Indian Premier League champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) also tweeted, "Relieved to learn that the tunnel workers made it out safely! Their story of braving challenges will never cease to inspire us! #UttarakhandTunnelRescue."