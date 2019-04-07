Will you vote for MS Dhoni?

April 07, 2019 09:31 IST

Mahendra Singh Dhoni is a huge fan favourite across the country, but there is nothing that can beat the following he enjoys in Chennai.



Thala Dhoni, as he is fondly referred to by his Chennai Super Kings fans, is virtually treated as demi god in the city.



During the CSK vs Kings XI Punjab match in Chennai on Saturday some fans came up with interesting banners to show their affection for their captain.



A couple of fans even went to the extent of asking Dhoni to contest in the upcoming elections in Chennai, saying they will all vote for him.



Are our political parties listening?



One female fan even carried an interesting banner warning Mrs Sakshi Dhoni that her husband 'could be stolen away anytime'.



Check out some Dhoni fans during Saturday's match in Chennai:

Photographs: BCCI