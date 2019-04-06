Meet IPL's 'Baahubali'

April 06, 2019 17:35 IST

Kolkata Knight Riders co-owner and Bollywood Superstar Shah Rukh Khan has hailed his side and talisman Andre Russell after the team’s victory against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Chinnaswamy stadium in Bangalore on Friday.

Russell power hitting received praise from all over including SRK.

King Khan was so impressed with Andre Russell's match-winning knock in Friday's game against RCB that he shared a picture of Russell as the mighty Bahubali, a fictional character from one of India's biggest hit films in one of his tweets

He tweeted, “And you guys in the Dugout who said game/set/& match......u may know your cricket but you don’t know @Russell12A !!! WOW u CHAMPION. This calls for Wine my MuscleMan!”.

SRK was all praises for his team but, had a special message of the Jamaican star.

He continued: “Well played boys @KKRiders @lynny50 @NitishRana_27 @robbieuthappa . Each one in the team did so well but you all will agree all words of praise r worth less than this picture...”