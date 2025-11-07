HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Will Weatherald open with Khawaja in Ashes opener?

Will Weatherald open with Khawaja in Ashes opener?

2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

November 07, 2025 15:39 IST

x

Jake Weatherald

IMAGE: Jake Weatherald's rich form in domestic cricket prompted his Ashes selection. Photograph: Tasmanian Tigers/Instagram

Australia's Jake Weatherald says he is excited about the possibility of opening the batting with Usman Khawaja in the first Ashes Test against England later this month, even if he was not his senior teammate's first choice.

While the uncapped Weatherald is not assured of his place at the top of the order for the opening match in Perth, the significance of being selected in Australia's 15-man squad was not lost on the 31-year-old.

"It is a pinch-yourself moment," he said in Hobart on Friday.

"As a kid in Australia, you grow up wanting to play professional sport; representing Australia in cricket is the highest honour, and something that I've aspired to my whole career."

Khawaja had singled out Matt Renshaw as his preferred option to open alongside him, but

when his Queensland teammate did not make the squad he subsequently backed Weatherald.

"He didn't have me in four days ago," quipped Weatherald, whose rich form in domestic cricket prompted his Ashes selection.

"You get the backing of someone like that who's played so much first-class cricket, so much Test cricket.

"He's made so many hundreds for Australia and is such a respected cricketer within our community.

 

"I'd be really excited to partner up with him at some point."

Speaking to Fox Cricket on Thursday, Khawaja had praised Weatherald's consistency.

"I've played a lot of cricket against him ... he's a terrific player. Conditions last year were pretty hard at Shield cricket, and he was a standout," said the 38-year-old.

Australia are hoping all-rounder Cameron Green can bowl his full quota, which would allow them to slot him in at number six and clear the decks for Weatherald and Khawaja to open with Marnus Labuschagne at his preferred number three position.

The first Ashes Test begins on November 21.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Recognise This Sri Lankan Cricket Legend?
Recognise This Sri Lankan Cricket Legend?
Ashwin Snubs Bumrah, Names India's Real T20 Threats
Ashwin Snubs Bumrah, Names India's Real T20 Threats
'They've Made Up Their Minds That They Won't Pick Him'
'They've Made Up Their Minds That They Won't Pick Him'
How Axar Mastered His Shot Selection
How Axar Mastered His Shot Selection
'Kohli is probably greatest one-day player of all time'
'Kohli is probably greatest one-day player of all time'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Asus Unleashes ROG Xbox Ally Consoles In India

webstory image 2

8 Ways To Ensure Your Diet Is Low Sodium

webstory image 3

10 Countries With The Smartest People

VIDEOS

Gopika Babu wins JNU Vice President post berates RSS calls out Sanghs ideologies0:55

Gopika Babu wins JNU Vice President post berates RSS...

Neha Dhupia becomes part of the awareness campaign for womens health with GoFloRun1:10

Neha Dhupia becomes part of the awareness campaign for...

ICC Women world cup star Jemimah Rodrigues spotted at Mumbai Airport1:39

ICC Women world cup star Jemimah Rodrigues spotted at...

Asia Cup 2025

Asia Cup 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO