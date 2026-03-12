Will the Iran War Disrupt IPL 2026?

The escalating Iran-US conflict is raising concerns about potential travel disruptions and logistical challenges that could impact the IPL 2026, affecting player arrivals and tournament operations.

IMAGE: IPL 2026 faces travel uncertainty amid Iran-US conflict. Photograph: IPL/X

The ongoing Iran–US conflict is casting an unexpected shadow over global cricket.

First, the limited-overs series between Afghanistan and Sri Lanka scheduled for March in the United Arab Emirates has been postponed and now it could soon be felt in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026.

The escalating conflict in West Asia will be at the forefront of BCCI officials' minds.

Travel disruptions caused by airspace closures over major transit hubs such as Dubai and Doha have already affected several T20 World Cup teams, raising concerns that the IPL might also face similar challenges.

"There was a substantial delay in the departure of West Indies and South Africa players. It would be a tough task to get them back to India on time. Plus the airfares have gone up substantially due to the war in West Asia," a team official told PTI.

It remains to be seen if IPL-bound players of those two nations report to their respective teams in time.

Team Preparations Amidst Uncertainty

Chennai Super Kings CEO Kasi Viswanthan said that he is expecting his players from the West Indies and South Africa -- Akeal Hossein and Dewald Brevis, to join the team well before their IPL opener.

"We are expecting no delays from their end," he said.

Cooking Gas Shortage Adds to Logistical Woes

Additionally, hotels across India are facing a cooking gas shortage due to the raging conflict and on Tuesday, the central government invoked Essential Commodities Act to ensure uninterrupted supply of domestic cooking gas.