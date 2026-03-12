HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Cricket » Will the Iran War Disrupt IPL 2026?

Will the Iran War Disrupt IPL 2026?

2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article

March 12, 2026 12:29 IST

x

The escalating Iran-US conflict is raising concerns about potential travel disruptions and logistical challenges that could impact the IPL 2026, affecting player arrivals and tournament operations.

Photograph: BCCI

IMAGE: IPL 2026 faces travel uncertainty amid Iran-US conflict. Photograph: IPL/X

Key Points

  • The Iran-US conflict is causing travel disruptions that could affect the arrival of international players for IPL 2026.
  • Airspace closures over major transit hubs like Dubai and Doha are causing delays for T20 World Cup teams and raising concerns for the IPL.
  • The BCCI is monitoring the escalating conflict in West Asia for potential impacts on the IPL schedule and player availability.
  • A cooking gas shortage in India, linked to the conflict, is also posing logistical challenges for hotels accommodating IPL teams.

The ongoing Iran–US conflict is casting an unexpected shadow over global cricket.

First, the limited-overs series between Afghanistan and Sri Lanka scheduled for March in the United Arab Emirates has been postponed and now it could soon be felt in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026.

 

The escalating conflict in West Asia will be at the forefront of BCCI officials' minds.

Travel disruptions caused by airspace closures over major transit hubs such as Dubai and Doha have already affected several T20 World Cup teams, raising concerns that the IPL might also face similar challenges.

"There was a substantial delay in the departure of West Indies and South Africa players. It would be a tough task to get them back to India on time. Plus the airfares have gone up substantially due to the war in West Asia," a team official told PTI.

It remains to be seen if IPL-bound players of those two nations report to their respective teams in time.

Team Preparations Amidst Uncertainty

Chennai Super Kings CEO Kasi Viswanthan said that he is expecting his players from the West Indies and South Africa -- Akeal Hossein and Dewald Brevis, to join the team well before their IPL opener.

"We are expecting no delays from their end," he said.

Cooking Gas Shortage Adds to Logistical Woes

Additionally, hotels across India are facing a cooking gas shortage due to the raging conflict and on Tuesday, the central government invoked Essential Commodities Act to ensure uninterrupted supply of domestic cooking gas.

AGENCIES

RELATED STORIES

IPL 2026 to open with RCB vs SRH on March 28
IPL 2026 to open with RCB vs SRH on March 28
'My Only Message To Sanju Was...'
'My Only Message To Sanju Was...'
One Boundary Away: Sanju Misses MVPI Crown
One Boundary Away: Sanju Misses MVPI Crown
On The Vande Bharat After The World Cup Win
On The Vande Bharat After The World Cup Win
Did Hardik Pandya Disrespect the National Flag?
Did Hardik Pandya Disrespect the National Flag?

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10-Min Probiotic Recipe: Bhaat Kanji

webstory image 2

Ramzan Feasting: 12 More Heavenly Street Foods

webstory image 3

9 Beautiful Historic Mosques Of India

VIDEOS

First Glimpse! Kritika Kamra & Gaurav Kapur as Bride & Groom1:46

First Glimpse! Kritika Kamra & Gaurav Kapur as Bride...

Malaika Looks Absolutely Stunning at Kritika-Gaurav's Wedding0:56

Malaika Looks Absolutely Stunning at Kritika-Gaurav's...

'Gun Touched Shoulder', Eyewitness recounts gun scare at Jammu event attended by Farooq Abdullah1:40

'Gun Touched Shoulder', Eyewitness recounts gun scare at...

T20 World Cup 2026

T20 World Cup 2026

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO