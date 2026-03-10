On The Vande Bharat After The World Cup Win

Many fans hadn't even bothered to change their Team India jerseys with which they watched the match.

IMAGE: Team India with the T20 World Cup Trophy. Photograph: Kind courtesy ICC/X

If India had lost the final, the Narendra Modi stadium would have been labelled a jinxed stadium for India.

Nearly 130,000 fans had poured into the Narendra Modi stadium on Sunday evening, carrying hopes, their lucky jerseys, their nervous heartbeats, and prayers, all with sole hope that India emerges victorious.

All they wanted was to see India beat New Zealand and become the only country to win this title thrice, and in the process record back-to-back title triumphs and earn the honour of being the only host nation to win the Cup.

They witnessed all of this and walked out with voices hoarse from the cheering and hearts overflowing with pride and joy.

A rare happy place on earth

IMAGE: Team India, Men's T20 World Champions. Photograph: Kind courtesy ICC/X

This was not merely a cricket final but a rare occasion to sit amidst over 100,000 over-joyous people.

After Jasprit Bumrah produced that great spell to crush New Zealand's final hopes of victory, almost everyone was dancing, a few were seen simply jumping, and most were constantly screaming in joy.

Where on earth would 100,000 people with the same emotion sit so close to each other? I can proudly say that I was fortunate to experience it in Ahmedabad.

That moment of victory, when New Zealand's last wicket fell, felt like every fan had won a million-dollar lottery.

For the day of the final, all hotels had tripled their tariff, so most fans from outside Ahmedabad either rushed to the airport or the railway station after the match.

Many of them are said to have checked out of their hotels before noon and kept their luggage at grocery shops close by.

Only in India can a grocery shop store both potatoes and World Cup fans' luggage with equal importance. I too took the 6 am Vande Bharat train back to Mumbai.

Where sweets fell down like ripe mango

It was about sweets, songs and Samson all the way in the train back to Mumbai.

Many fans hadn't even bothered to change their Team India jerseys with which they watched the match.

The overhead luggage carrier was filled with so many sweet packets that very often a sweet packet would fall out like a ripe mango dropping from the tree.

Many were elbowing each other to offer sweets. A few wanted to carry on the stadium atmosphere into the train singing songs like Chak De India and Vande Mataram that were played during every break.

They played them so loudly and ensured no one got a wink of sleep. Of course, the main topic of discussion was Sanju Samson.

Stadium escapes jinx threat

IMAGE: Team India in the dressing room after the win. Photograph: Kind courtesy BCCI/X

If India had lost the final, the Narendra Modi stadium would have been labelled a jinxed stadium for India.

Whether it would have hosted another final was anybody's guess. Many of those who had watched the 2023 World Cup (50-over) final when India lost to Australia here were there on Sunday as well.

India's defeat to South Africa in their previous match here had strengthened this notion.

So, like an out-of-form player being dropped, this venue too could have been dropped for big matches.

Sanju's inspiring Player of the Tournament award

IMAGE: Sanju Samson. Photograph: Kind courtesy ICC/X

Sanju Samson winning the Player of the Tournament award is an inspiration for budding cricketers.

Samson crafted three unforgettable knocks in this tournament. He delivered when India wanted someone to show courage and class. He has waited long to write his own script.

In 2024, when India lifted the T20 World Cup, Samson was not part of the playing XI. For any cricketer, that can be the toughest seat in the stadium -- where you clap for others while hiding the storm within.

A poor New Zealand series had pulled him down too. Samson's triumph is more than a personal story.

It is a message to every youngster standing in the nets somewhere, waiting for a chance.

Cricket may not always reward you immediately, but the game eventually rewards those who refuse to give up.

Bumrah spell before his home crowd

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah with the trophy. Photograph: Kind courtesy ICC/X

Very few bowlers in the world can change the tempo of a match through a single spell. Indians are proud that they have Jasprit Bumrah.

What made his spell against New Zealand sweeter was that he produced it in front of his roaring home crowd.

His action is unique but simple and has a rhythm. If he gets into his rhythm, then the opposition can expect a short innings.

His spells in the semifinal and final must be taken as lessons for youngsters to learn.

He has the shrewd thinking of a chess master and the accuracy of the world's best shooter.

It is a beauty to see his yorker hit the stumps, resembling lightning striking a tree. Great bowlers don't just bowl; they shape history.

Bumrah is someone who gets fans roaring: India... India... India!

