T20 World Cup: One Boundary Away: Samson Misses MVPI Crown

Purnendu Maji and Srinivas Bhogle present Rediff's Most Valuable Player Index of T20 World Cup 2026.
Key Points
- Pakistan's Sahibzada Farhan topped the MVPI table with 442 points.
- Sanju Samson finished second with 437, needing just one extra boundary to lead.
- Ishan Kishan (432) secured third place, narrowly ahead of England's Will Jacks (429) in the rankings.
- MVPI measures overall impact by rewarding fast scoring, wicket-taking with economy, and strong fielding contributions.
Samson Misses MVPI Lead
Sanju Samson needed just an extra boundary to top the MVPI table at the end of the T20 World Cup final, but failed (this is most unlikely to bother him!).
Pakistan]s Sahibzada Farhan with a MVPI of 442 ended at the top of the table, Sanju Samson was second with a MVPI of 437. Ishan Kishan (432) edged out Will Jacks (429) to end as #3.
The Most Valuable Player Index rewards batters who score a lot of runs quickly, bowlers who take a lot of wickets with good economy rates and fielders who take the most catches and participate in the most run outs.
Originally created for Rediff in 2001, MVPI is a performance metric that still summarises the overall picture rather well.
How MVPI Measures Impact
In the 2026 T20 World Cup we saw, for the first time, capability metrics like power, attack and timing (for batting) and threat, control and variation (for bowling).
These metrics use richer data, and will certainly add to the cricket analytics experience, although, for now, they do occasionally puzzle or befuddle.
|Rank
|Player
|Team
|MVPI
|Top Score
|Runs
|4s
|6s
|Strike Rate
|Wkts
|Economy Rate
|Games
|1
|Sahibzada Farhan
|PAK
|442
|100
|383
|37
|18
|160.3
|0
|-
|6
|2
|Sanju Samson
|IND
|437
|97
|321
|27
|24
|199.4
|0
|-
|5
|3
|Ishan Kishan
|IND
|432
|77
|317
|33
|18
|193.3
|0
|-
|9
|4
|Will Jacks
|ENG
|429
|53
|226
|18
|14
|176.6
|9
|9.8
|8
|5
|Tim Seifert
|NZ
|409
|89
|326
|34
|16
|166.3
|0
|-
|8
|6
|Hardik Pandya
|IND
|399
|52
|217
|13
|15
|160.7
|9
|8.8
|9
|7
|Finn Allen
|NZ
|395
|100
|298
|25
|20
|200
|0
|-
|8
|8
|Jason Holder
|WI
|379
|49
|141
|7
|13
|174.1
|10
|8.9
|7
|9
|Aiden Markram
|SA
|353
|86
|286
|32
|11
|165.3
|1
|11.3
|8
|10
|Rachin Ravindra
|NZ
|349
|59
|129
|11
|5
|134.4
|12
|7.8
|8
|11
|Shimron Hetmyer
|WI
|343
|85
|248
|16
|19
|186.5
|0
|-
|7
|12
|Jacob Bethell
|ENG
|332
|105
|280
|25
|14
|152.2
|0
|13
|8
|13
|Shivam Dube
|IND
|330
|66
|235
|15
|17
|169.1
|5
|14.1
|9
|14
|Sikandar Raza
|ZIM
|315
|73
|206
|17
|13
|164.8
|5
|9
|6
|15
|Jasprit Bumrah
|IND
|311
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|6.2
|8
|16
|Glenn Phillips
|NZ
|299
|76
|181
|17
|8
|157.4
|3
|9
|8
|17
|Harry Brook
|ENG
|297
|100
|235
|21
|9
|159.9
|0
|-
|8
|18
|Dasun Shanaka
|SL
|293
|76
|165
|5
|15
|187.5
|3
|9
|7
|19
|Brian Bennett
|ZIM
|291
|97
|292
|32
|7
|134.6
|0
|8.6
|6
|20
|Tilak Varma
|IND
|287
|44
|207
|18
|11
|154.5
|1
|5.5
|9
|21
|Ryan Rickelton
|SA
|286
|61
|228
|17
|15
|170.1
|0
|-
|8
|22
|Ben Manenti
|ITA
|273
|60
|138
|11
|8
|179.2
|5
|7.4
|4
|23
|Azmatullah Omarzai
|AFG
|271
|40
|89
|5
|6
|171.2
|9
|8.2
|4
|24
|Bas de Leede
|NET
|266
|72
|158
|13
|6
|139.8
|5
|7.8
|4
|25
|Marco Jansen
|SA
|258
|55
|73
|4
|6
|169.8
|11
|10.5
|6
|26
|Lungi Ngidi
|SA
|248
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-
|12
|7.2
|7
|27
|Shadley Van Schalkwyk
|USA
|247
|2
|3
|0
|0
|42.9
|13
|6.8
|4
|28
|Maheesh Theekshana
|SL
|246
|10
|11
|1
|0
|122.2
|11
|7.4
|7
|29
|Dunith Wellalage
|SL
|243
|29
|72
|8
|1
|118
|8
|7.2
|7
|30
|Sherfane Rutherford
|WI
|242
|76
|183
|11
|13
|179.4
|0
|-
|7
|31
|Sam Curran
|ENG
|238
|43
|167
|9
|8
|120.1
|6
|9.5
|8
|32
|Suryakumar Yadav
|IND
|238
|84
|242
|21
|10
|136.7
|0
|-
|9
|33
|Adil Rashid
|ENG
|231
|1
|1
|0
|0
|50
|13
|8.2
|8
|34
|Quinton de Kock
|SA
|231
|59
|181
|19
|9
|135.1
|0
|-
|8
|35
|Axar Patel
|IND
|230
|14
|16
|2
|0
|106.7
|11
|8.2
|7
|36
|Dewald Brevis
|SA
|229
|45
|207
|12
|14
|146.8
|0
|-
|8
|37
|Pathum Nissanka
|SL
|229
|100
|211
|23
|6
|147.6
|0
|-
|7
|38
|Bradley Evans
|ZIM
|229
|43
|51
|2
|6
|159.4
|10
|9.2
|6
|39
|Blessing Muzarabani
|ZIM
|229
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|7.9
|6
|40
|Dipendra Singh Airee
|NEP
|228
|58
|169
|13
|7
|144.4
|2
|6.8
|4
|41
|Corbin Bosch
|SA
|228
|5
|7
|1
|0
|77.8
|11
|7.6
|7
|42
|Pavan Rathnayake
|SL
|227
|60
|205
|21
|6
|154.1
|0
|-
|7
|43
|Jamie Overton
|ENG
|224
|15
|32
|1
|2
|103.2
|9
|7.5
|6
|44
|Mitchell Santner
|NZ
|223
|47
|120
|7
|8
|142.9
|2
|6.6
|7
|45
|Shadab Khan
|PAK
|223
|36
|118
|11
|4
|153.2
|5
|8.4
|6
|46
|Varun Chakaravarthy
|IND
|219
|1
|1
|0
|0
|20
|14
|9.3
|9
|47
|Shai Hope
|WI
|214
|75
|217
|19
|10
|130.7
|0
|-
|7
|48
|Kamindu Mendis
|SL
|213
|44
|117
|11
|5
|164.8
|2
|7.3
|7
|49
|George Dockrell
|IRE
|212
|41
|85
|4
|7
|188.9
|4
|6
|3
|50
|Gerhard Erasmus
|NAM
|210
|18
|49
|3
|3
|136.1
|7
|7.5
|4
Out of the 55 T20 games in the T20 World Cup, 30 (57%) were won by the team batting first, and 23 (43%) by the team chasing.
