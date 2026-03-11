T20 World Cup: One Boundary Away: Samson Misses MVPI Crown

Purnendu Maji and Srinivas Bhogle present Rediff's Most Valuable Player Index of T20 World Cup 2026.

IMAGE: Sanju Samson delivered explosive knocks in the last three matches of the T20 World Cup. Photograph: Courtesy BCCI/X

MVPI measures overall impact by rewarding fast scoring, wicket-taking with economy, and strong fielding contributions.

Samson Misses MVPI Lead

Sanju Samson needed just an extra boundary to top the MVPI table at the end of the T20 World Cup final, but failed (this is most unlikely to bother him!).

Pakistan]s Sahibzada Farhan with a MVPI of 442 ended at the top of the table, Sanju Samson was second with a MVPI of 437. Ishan Kishan (432) edged out Will Jacks (429) to end as #3.

The Most Valuable Player Index rewards batters who score a lot of runs quickly, bowlers who take a lot of wickets with good economy rates and fielders who take the most catches and participate in the most run outs.

Originally created for Rediff in 2001, MVPI is a performance metric that still summarises the overall picture rather well.

How MVPI Measures Impact

IMAGE: Ishan Kishan and Sanju Samson celebrate a boundary. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

In the 2026 T20 World Cup we saw, for the first time, capability metrics like power, attack and timing (for batting) and threat, control and variation (for bowling).

These metrics use richer data, and will certainly add to the cricket analytics experience, although, for now, they do occasionally puzzle or befuddle.

Rank Player Team MVPI Top Score Runs 4s 6s Strike Rate Wkts Economy Rate Games 1 Sahibzada Farhan PAK 442 100 383 37 18 160.3 0 - 6 2 Sanju Samson IND 437 97 321 27 24 199.4 0 - 5 3 Ishan Kishan IND 432 77 317 33 18 193.3 0 - 9 4 Will Jacks ENG 429 53 226 18 14 176.6 9 9.8 8 5 Tim Seifert NZ 409 89 326 34 16 166.3 0 - 8 6 Hardik Pandya IND 399 52 217 13 15 160.7 9 8.8 9 7 Finn Allen NZ 395 100 298 25 20 200 0 - 8 8 Jason Holder WI 379 49 141 7 13 174.1 10 8.9 7 9 Aiden Markram SA 353 86 286 32 11 165.3 1 11.3 8 10 Rachin Ravindra NZ 349 59 129 11 5 134.4 12 7.8 8 11 Shimron Hetmyer WI 343 85 248 16 19 186.5 0 - 7 12 Jacob Bethell ENG 332 105 280 25 14 152.2 0 13 8 13 Shivam Dube IND 330 66 235 15 17 169.1 5 14.1 9 14 Sikandar Raza ZIM 315 73 206 17 13 164.8 5 9 6 15 Jasprit Bumrah IND 311 0 0 0 0 0 14 6.2 8 16 Glenn Phillips NZ 299 76 181 17 8 157.4 3 9 8 17 Harry Brook ENG 297 100 235 21 9 159.9 0 - 8 18 Dasun Shanaka SL 293 76 165 5 15 187.5 3 9 7 19 Brian Bennett ZIM 291 97 292 32 7 134.6 0 8.6 6 20 Tilak Varma IND 287 44 207 18 11 154.5 1 5.5 9 21 Ryan Rickelton SA 286 61 228 17 15 170.1 0 - 8 22 Ben Manenti ITA 273 60 138 11 8 179.2 5 7.4 4 23 Azmatullah Omarzai AFG 271 40 89 5 6 171.2 9 8.2 4 24 Bas de Leede NET 266 72 158 13 6 139.8 5 7.8 4 25 Marco Jansen SA 258 55 73 4 6 169.8 11 10.5 6 26 Lungi Ngidi SA 248 0 0 0 0 - 12 7.2 7 27 Shadley Van Schalkwyk USA 247 2 3 0 0 42.9 13 6.8 4 28 Maheesh Theekshana SL 246 10 11 1 0 122.2 11 7.4 7 29 Dunith Wellalage SL 243 29 72 8 1 118 8 7.2 7 30 Sherfane Rutherford WI 242 76 183 11 13 179.4 0 - 7 31 Sam Curran ENG 238 43 167 9 8 120.1 6 9.5 8 32 Suryakumar Yadav IND 238 84 242 21 10 136.7 0 - 9 33 Adil Rashid ENG 231 1 1 0 0 50 13 8.2 8 34 Quinton de Kock SA 231 59 181 19 9 135.1 0 - 8 35 Axar Patel IND 230 14 16 2 0 106.7 11 8.2 7 36 Dewald Brevis SA 229 45 207 12 14 146.8 0 - 8 37 Pathum Nissanka SL 229 100 211 23 6 147.6 0 - 7 38 Bradley Evans ZIM 229 43 51 2 6 159.4 10 9.2 6 39 Blessing Muzarabani ZIM 229 0 0 0 0 0 13 7.9 6 40 Dipendra Singh Airee NEP 228 58 169 13 7 144.4 2 6.8 4 41 Corbin Bosch SA 228 5 7 1 0 77.8 11 7.6 7 42 Pavan Rathnayake SL 227 60 205 21 6 154.1 0 - 7 43 Jamie Overton ENG 224 15 32 1 2 103.2 9 7.5 6 44 Mitchell Santner NZ 223 47 120 7 8 142.9 2 6.6 7 45 Shadab Khan PAK 223 36 118 11 4 153.2 5 8.4 6 46 Varun Chakaravarthy IND 219 1 1 0 0 20 14 9.3 9 47 Shai Hope WI 214 75 217 19 10 130.7 0 - 7 48 Kamindu Mendis SL 213 44 117 11 5 164.8 2 7.3 7 49 George Dockrell IRE 212 41 85 4 7 188.9 4 6 3 50 Gerhard Erasmus NAM 210 18 49 3 3 136.1 7 7.5 4

Out of the 55 T20 games in the T20 World Cup, 30 (57%) were won by the team batting first, and 23 (43%) by the team chasing.

