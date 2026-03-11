T20 World Cup: 'My Only Message To Sanju Was To Keep The Faith'

'I wish and pray that for the next 5-6 years he will become a pillar of the Indian team both in T20s and also in ODIs.'

IMAGE: Sanju Samson celebrates his half-century during the T20 World Cup semi-final against England. Photograph: BCCI/X

Key Points 'Sometimes it is good when you are on the edge and you need to perform in every game to keep your place in the team.'

'I was over the moon to see Sanju dominate with the bat in the T20 World Cup.'

'Being a good space mentally helped Sanju to perform in the World Cup.'

Sanju Samson became the toast of the nation after his batting heroics powered India to their third T20 World Cup title.



Samson starred with the bat in the final against New Zealand in Ahmedabad on Sunday, stroking a magnificent 89 from 46 balls to set up India's crushing 96 run victory as they created history by becoming the first team to successfully defend the T20 World Cup title.



The Kerala wicket-keeper-batter, 31, was not assured of a place in the playing XI heading into the T20 World Cup after his poor showing with the bat in the home series against New Zealand in January.



However, when presented with an opportunity to make a mark in the must-win match against the West Indies, Samson set the stage on fire with a magical unbeaten knock of 97 from 50 balls to single-handedly take India to a five wicket victory and seal their place in the semi-finals.



Sanju came up with another batting masterclass against England in the semi-final as he smashed 89 from 43 balls, which was instrumental in their seven-run victory.



His childhood coach Biju George says Sanju deserves all the plaudits for his match-winning knocks in the T20 World Cup.



"Sometimes it is good when you are on the edge and you need to perform in every game to keep your place in the team. That pressure to perform can work in our favour and push you to work harder, which can result in success," Biju tells Rediff's Harish Kotian.

Sanju Samson has finally made his mark on the big stage. This success was long overdue for him.



Yes, you are right. I believe that everything comes at the right time and good things come to good people. He deserves all the plaudits for this success.

All of Kerala has waited for this big day. Their darling Sanju Samson playing a major role with the bat to win the World Cup title for India. How is the mood in Kerala?



Sanju played a big role in the World Cup win. The people in Kerala are very happy, they are all celebrating.



We had few cricketing stars. In the past we had Tinu Yohanan, S Sreesanth and then came Sanju Samson after a gap of some years. Hopefully, Sanju's superb performances will inspire the young cricketers in Kerala and there won't be another big gap before we see the next cricketing superstar from Kerala.

As Sanju's childhood coach, what were your feelings when you saw him reaching the pinnacle of his batting in the last three games and win the World Cup for India.



I was delighted, I was so happy. I was over the moon to see Sanju dominate with the bat in the T20 World Cup.

IMAGE: Sanju Samson hits out during the T20 World Cup final against New Zealand. Photograph: BCCI/X

Did you speak to him after the World Cup win?



No I couldn't speak to him yet. His mobile is switched off after the final, and the only communication with him has been through his manager.



His mother is not keeping well, so he has come back home. He needs his privacy at the moment as he meets his family after a busy few weeks of cricket.



I may probably meet him during the IPL. I will be going to Kolkata for a few days to oversee the pre-IPL camp of the Kolkata Knight Riders and then I will be back.

What would you say was the key to Sanju's consistent run in the last three games? Was it a technical change or was it a positive mindset that helped him bounce back?

Being a good space mentally helped Sanju to perform in the World Cup. Nothing beyond that.



He is blessed with timing, it was such a delight to see him play the strokes.

Did he work hard to develop those lofted shots because whenever he times the ball most times it clears the boundary?



For every batter, the batting starts with the bat lift and the free flow of the bat. He always had a high bat and lift and a very good follow through. We used to do a lot of range hitting at the Medical College Ground (in Thiruvananthapuram).



Like all the batters' techniques evolve over time, it has also been the case for Sanju because as you keep playing your technique will undergo changes over time. His batting has evolved according to the demands of the game I would say.

Sanju said that after the New Zealand series he was a broken man after he registered five failures in a row. He was going through a lot in those days?



That happens to everyone. When things are not going well, you feel down. But when god lifts you up, you feel happy.



My only message to him through his manager during those tough times was 'to keep the faith'. He had switched off his mobile completely during that period. He didn't speak to anyone that time.



I think the only person he spoke to during that time was Sachin Tendulkar and nobody else. And talking to the great man proved to be of great help to Sanju.



Sanju is a hard worker, so he was bound to succeed. He works hard in the nets, he will bat for 4-5 hours, he will take rest and then bat again for a few more hours.

IMAGE: Sanju Samson with his coach Biju George during a training session at the Medical College Ground in Thiruvananthapuram. Photograph: BCCI/X

Gautam Gambhir has been a long time admirer of Sanju. If not for him, Sanju might have already been dropped. Was Gambhir's backing the key for Sanju?



Gambhir's backing was very important for Sanju, who has always admired him. Not many people know that Sanju started his IPL journey with the Kolkata Knight Riders. People believe that he started his IPL career with Rajasthan Royals, which is not the case.



He got his initial breakthrough in the IPL with KKR in 2011-2012 where they gave him an academic contract. They took care of everything for Sanju.

Hats off to (KKR CEO) Mr Venky Mysore and KKR family for doing so much for a young player.



He was included in the KKR squad next year for IPL 2012, when they won their first IPL title under Gautam Gambhir's captaincy.



So his first IPL contract was with KKR. He then moved to the Rajasthan Royals and switched to Delhi Capitals before again going back to Royals.

Talking about his recent good form, did it also help Sanju that he finally got the clarity on his IPL career, having switched to Chennai Super Kings at the end of last year. That positive change must have been a big boost for him.



That must have been of great help to him because his mind became clear, he knew that the issue was resolved and he was going to join a great team like Chennai Super Kings.

The pressure must have been immense on him because if he had failed against the West Indies, maybe he would not have got another chance in the World Cup.



Sometimes it is good when you are on the edge and you need to perform in every game to keep your place in the team. That pressure to perform can work in our favour and push you to work harder, which can result in success.



His role was very crucial in the World Cup. He has become a very vital part of the Indian batting line-up.

I wish and pray that for the next 5-6 years he will become a pillar of the Indian team both in T20s and also in ODIs.



Sanju also has the talent and potential to play Test cricket for India. I hope that dream of mine also comes true in the future.