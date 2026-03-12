T20 World Cup: Did Hardik Pandya Disrespect the National Flag?

Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya is facing a legal complaint for allegedly disrespecting the national flag during T20 World Cup victory celebrations, sparking controversy and raising questions about appropriate conduct.

IMAGE: Hardik Pandya celebrates with girlfriend Mahieka Sharma after India beat New Zealand in the T20 World Cup final . Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

Key Points A complaint has been filed against Hardik Pandya for allegedly disrespecting the Indian national flag during T20 World Cup celebrations.

The complaint alleges Pandya was seen dancing and lying down with the Tricolour draped over his shoulder while celebrating with his girlfriend.

The complainant claims Pandya's actions insulted the national flag and violated Section 2 of the National Flag Act of 1971.

Police have accepted the complaint, and further investigation is pending.

A complaint has been filed against Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya at the Shivaji Nagar police station in Bengaluru over alleged disrespect to the national flag during celebrations following India's T20 World Cup victory at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The complaint has been submitted by Pune-based lawyer Wajed Khan Bidkar, who has demanded appropriate action in the matter. He submitted a written application at the Shivajinagar Police Station seeking action against the cricketer.

According to the complaint, several videos of the Indian team's on-field celebrations after winning the tournament have gone viral on social media. In one such video, Pandya is seen celebrating with the Tricolour draped over his shoulder while dancing and running on the field.

The complainant has alleged that during the celebrations, Pandya was seen lying on the stage with his girlfriend while the Tricolour was still draped over his shoulder, which allegedly amounted to disrespect to the national flag.

Details of the Allegations

"You must have seen the T20 World Cup here. Hardik Pandya was dancing with his girlfriend in celebration of his victory. The national flag was tied to his back... According to Section 2 of the 1971 National Flag Act, we should respect the dignity of the national flag. However, Hardik Pandya was so lost in the celebration of his victory that he was lying with his girlfriend, wearing the national flag... I believe it is an insult to the national flag," Advocate Wajid Khan told ANI.

"I have filed a complaint with the Shivaji Nagar police station. When I went to file the complaint, they told me the incident occurred there, not here. So I told them that the national flag is a symbol of the entire nation, and we can file a complaint with the Shivaji Nagar police. They have accepted my complaint and provided me with a copy. Let's see what happens next. I have filed the complaint," Khan added.