Will Rishabh Pant Bat On Day 2?

'He has a pain threshold which is very high and for him to be grimacing in that fashion, it means something serious and it can only get worse overnight.'

IMAGE: Rishabh Pant reacts after getting hit on his right foot on Day 1 of the fourth Test in Manchester on Wednesday, July 23, 2025. Photographs: Lee Smith/Reuters

Wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant's injury has left the Indian team worried ahead of Day 2 of the fourth Test against England in Manchester on Thursday. He has been taken for scans and it is still unclear whether he will be able to bat on the second day.



Pant suffered a blow on his right foot after he missed the reverse sweep off England pacer Chris Woakes on the opening day of the fourth Test.

IMAGE: Rishabh Pant missed the reverse sweep off pacer Chris Woakes and was struck on the right foot. Photograph: Lee Smith/Reuters

Sai Sudharsan, who top-scored for India with a solid 61 on Day 1, says Pant was in a lot of pain and was taken for scans from the stadium.



'He was in a lot of pain definitely, but they've gone for scans. We'll get to know overnight, probably get the information tomorrow," he said at the end of play on Day 1 on Wednesday.



Pant, who made looked in control on 37 from 48 balls, was stretchered off the field after suffering the blow on his foot. He was in visible discomfort; the swelling on his foot was quite big, there was a bit of bleeding as well, and he could hardly stand.



Sudharsan believes if Pant is unable to bat, it could prove to be a big blow for India. England fought back after India's good start to reduce the visitors to 264/4 in 83 overs at stumps on the opening day.



'Obviously, because he was batting really well today as well. Plus, we'll miss a batter if he doesn't come back again. So, it will definitely have consequences,' he added.

IMAGE: Rishabh Pant looked in a lot of pain as he was helped off the field. Photograph: Lee Smith/Reuters

Pant has been in incredible form with the bat in this series, with two centuries and two fifties in six innings in the first three Tests.



Former India head coach Ravi Shastri believes Pant's injury could prove to be a big factor on Day 2 especially since India need to avoid defeat to keep their hopes alive in the series.



'This game is nicely poised with Rishabh Pant's injury being the key. If he cannot come back to bat, that can have a huge influence on this game. And with the second new ball due tomorrow, I think anything can happen,' Shastri told Sky Sports Cricket.

'When he didn't put his foot down and look at the grimace on his face, he has a pain threshold which is very high and for him to be grimacing in that fashion, it means something serious and it can only get worse overnight. Sometimes these things, when you get up in the morning it is really sore. He will be icing it through the night, let's hope it's not a break, it's not a crack.'

IMAGE: A closer look at the swelling on Rishabh Pant's right feet. Photograph: Lee Smith/Reuters

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting says Pant's injury doesn't look good and his absence could dent India's hopes on Day 2. While India can have Dhruv Jurel to take over the gloves, he won't be allowed to bat in the match which would leave India with one batter short.



'He hardly put his foot on the ground. He rolled around for 7-8 minutes before the golf cart came out. The immediate swelling was the worry for me. Normally when you get that immediate swelling like that and knowing I have had a metatarsal injury myself, there are those fragile bones on the outside of the foot, that immediate swelling, that little bit of the blood and the fact that he couldn't put any weight on it, it doesn't look good at all,' he told Sky Sports Cricket.



'If you look at the situation of the game as well. Shardul (Thakur) has come out and played nicely. But the way Rishabh plays and the momentum that he brings in the team that is what they will potentially miss the most, someone that can go out there and break the game open and put pressure back on the opposition the way that he does.'

Ponting believes if there is a fracture then Pant could be ruled out of the rest of the match.

'The Indian fans will keep their fingers crossed and hope that it is not as serious as it has been. If it is a break, he will obviously be out of the game. If it is not, they will everything to get him back out. Obviously it will hurt more if he is hit again, hopefully he doesn't play any more reverse sweeps.'



'His batting is critical for India if you think of the situation of the series. They were 1-2 down coming here, they have had a good first day. If he is out for the rest of the game it leaves a massive dent in their chances not only for this game but for the remainder of the series,' he added.

Pant's serious injury has opened up a debate on whether substitutes should be allowed in Test cricket.

While the ICC playing conditions for Tests allow players to be replaced in case of injuries resulting in concussion, there is no such provision for injuries suffered on the field.

Rule 24 1.2 of the ICC playing condition states: 'A substitute shall not bowl or act as captain but may act as wicket-keeper only with the consent of the umpires.'