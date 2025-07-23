HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
All Eyes on India's Surprise Debutant Kamboj

By REDIFF CRICKET
July 23, 2025 17:08 IST

‘Kamboj a good replacement....’

Anshul Kamboj

IMAGE: Anshul Kamboj is being hailed as a ‘good replacement’ by former India quick Varun Aaron. Photograph: BCCI/X

With India reeling from a spate of injuries ahead of the crucial fourth Test against England in Manchester, a new name has emerged from the shadows — Anshul Kamboj.

The 24-year-old pacer, handed his maiden international cap, is being hailed as a ‘good replacement’ by former India quick Varun Aaron, who believes the debutant could step up when it matters most.

 

India will be without pace-bowling all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy, who has a left knee injury, and pacer Akash Deep, who is out with a groin niggle.

Akash had taken a ten-wicket haul at Edgbaston earlier in the series. Meanwhile, left-arm quick Arshdeep Singh's Test debut has also been delayed due to injury. Shardul Thakur will replace Reddy as an all-rounder, while Kamboj has been handed his maiden international cap.

Speaking to ANI, Aaron said, "Arshdeep has not played yet, so we cannot say much about him. Akash Deep had a brilliant game in Birmingham, which was heartening. Injuries are something no fast bowler can control. Anshul Kamboj is a good replacement. Prasidh’s last Test spell was really good. The good news is (Jasprit) Bumrah is going to play, and we all know how good Bumrah is."

In the 2024–25 Ranji Trophy season, he scalped 34 wickets in six matches and finished as the leading wicket-taker in the 2024–25 Duleep Trophy. He created history by becoming only the third Indian to take all ten wickets in an innings, against Kerala. In First-Class cricket, Kamboj boasts 79 wickets in 24 matches at an average of 22.88, while maintaining a strike rate of 44.2 and an economy of 3.10.

 

 

REDIFF CRICKET
Why Do Ashwin, Dhoni Rate Kamboj Highly?
Why this new pacer is being compared to Bumrah, Zaheer
'Gill Can Be A Great Captain'
Will Rain Wreck India's Must-Win Test?
Can India Break Old Trafford Jinx?
India's Tour Of England 2025

