Will Rabada miss the first Test against India?

Will Rabada miss the first Test against India?

Source: ANI
December 14, 2023 14:43 IST
IMAGE: Kagiso Rabada could miss the first Test if he doesn't recover from a heel niggle. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

South African pacer Kagiso Rabada and Test captain Temba Bavuma, who are not part of the Proteas white-ball cricket mix to gear up for the Test series against India, won't feature in domestic cricket. 

Bavuma and Rabada were due to return for the Lions clash against the Dolphins on Thursday. However, the Lions confirmed that both star Proteas players won't be available for the clash.

 

"Bavuma has a personal matter to attend to and Rabada has a heel niggle," the statement read.

If Rabada's injury turns out to be a bit more serious, he could miss out on the first Test against India.

The 28-year-old's absence will leave the hosts without all of their frontline pacers, which will kick off on December 28.

Anrich Nortje was ruled out of the series as he continues to rehabilitate from a lower-back stress fracture. On the other hand, Lungi Ngidi had to withdraw from the T20I series with an ankle sprain.

Gerald Coetzee and Marco Jansen are the two other speedsters who were released from the T20I squad and they will also miss out on the ODI series.
They will participate in domestic cricket to prepare for the Test format against India.

Source: ANI
