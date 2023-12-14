News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » 'Who is this? It could be anyone random': Bashir ignored McCullum's Eng selection call

'Who is this? It could be anyone random': Bashir ignored McCullum's Eng selection call

Source: PTI
December 14, 2023 13:46 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Uncapped spinner Shoaib Bashir missed head coach Brendon McCullum’s selection call. Photograph: ECB/X

A few days ago, when young England off-spinner Shoaib Bashir saw a missed call from a New Zealand dialling code number, he ignored it thinking it could be from "anyone random".

All of six first class matches old, Bashir couldn't even imagine in his wildest dream that the number belonged to former New Zealand skipper Brendon McCullum and the England red-ball coach was calling him to give him some exciting news.

 

"I was like ‘Who is this? It could be anyone random'," Bashir told 'The Telegraph'.

Bashir's inclusion in the 16-member Test squad for the tour of India on Monday came as a surprise to everyone including the off-spinner himself.

It wasn't until McCullum reached out to him on WhatsApp that Bashir responded.

"I didn't think it was someone winding me up, and I didn't think much of it until it hit me. Then I was like, ‘Wow, it's Baz'.

"Honestly, I can't put it into words now, and it's been two or three days. It's just so special. I'm delighted to have an opportunity – it is crazy, crazy news," he said.

England will play five Tests in India as part of their ICC World Test Championships cycle starting in Hyderabad on January 25.

Looking forward to a gruelling sojourn to the subcontinent, Bashir is ready with his bag full of tricks. Apart from that, England will bank on his six foot four inch-tall frame and vast hands to help him generate bounce and bowl with control.

"I've got the off-spinner, the undercutter, a side-spinner and an arm ball. And I am working on a Carrom ball, too. So, I've got a few, and I think they would work quite nicely in India.”

The 20-year-old has snared 10 wickets in his fledgling first-class career since making his professional debut in June for Somerset.

He was part of England Lions' trip to the UAE, where he got to spend time with coaches and former players Graeme Swann and Andrew Flintoff.

"Legends. Such good lads. You look at them and you're reminiscing on these old thoughts of them taking poles, whacking the ball. It's just unbelievable. To be working with them now is incredible," Bashir said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Rohit Celebrates 'Best Partnership'
Rohit Celebrates 'Best Partnership'
Cameron Green Suffers From Kidney Disease
Cameron Green Suffers From Kidney Disease
Shami nominated for Arjuna Award
Shami nominated for Arjuna Award
LS intruder wished to join army, wanted Rs 4000 per month
LS intruder wished to join army, wanted Rs 4000 per month
Fun, FUN Bollywood Quiz!
Fun, FUN Bollywood Quiz!
90% of Nifty 500 stocks trade above 200-DMA
90% of Nifty 500 stocks trade above 200-DMA
Where You Can Watch Shyam Benegal's Best
Where You Can Watch Shyam Benegal's Best

India Tour South Africa 2023-24

India Tour South Africa 2023-24

More like this

England call up uncapped spin duo for India series

England call up uncapped spin duo for India series

'England will get absolutely destroyed in India'

'England will get absolutely destroyed in India'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances