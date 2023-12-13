IMAGE: 'We'll be planning and doing better on the bowling side now, that's what we are looking for.' Photograph: Rogan Ward/Reuters

Following India's disappointing five-wicket loss against South Africa in the second T20I match at St George's Park in Gqeberha on Tuesday, India's middle-order batter Tilak Varma said that the bowler's will look to pull up their socks in the 3rd T20I.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, Varma said that they will be sticking to their basics in their upcoming games against the Proteas.

"We are doing pretty well. We will stick to our basics. We'll be planning and doing better on the bowling side now, that's what we are looking for," Varma said.

The left-handed batter added that Suryakumar Yadav, Rinku Singh, and he did well in the game and set a good rhythm but rain played spoilsport.

"It is always good to play in South Africa, well it's quite challenging. We are well prepared for these conditions. The openers didn't do well. So, after that Suryakumar Yadav, Rinku Singh and myself got a good rhythm in the batting set and we scored well. But due to rain and wet outfield....," he added.

The 21-year-old scored 29 runs from 20 balls with a strike rate of 145.00. He smashed 4 fours and one six in the first inning.

Talking about the wicket in Gqeberha, he added that it was a slower pitch especially when they were batting.

He added that they could have crossed the 200-run mark but Tabraiz Shamsi and Aiden Markram's spell changed the game.

The third and final T20I between India and South Africa will be played at the New Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on Thursday.