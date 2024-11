It's unacceptable: Pakistan reacts to India's refusal to play

IMAGE: Pakistan's cricket community also reacted with anger to India's decision. Photograph: Kind Courtesy ICC ODI World Cup/X

Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Mohsin Naqvi on Sunday initiated talks with senior government officials to discuss future course of action after ICC conveyed to PCB about India's unwillingness to tour the country for next year's Champions Trophy.

“It's unacceptable as there is no logical reason for India to again refuse to send its team to Pakistan."

“Preparations for the event are on schedule and we have already assured the ICC of all the best security arrangements for all teams including India,” the official said.

The official conceded that Pakistan will suffer financial losses if a strong stance is taken on boycotting all matches against India but he added that they are prepared for such a situation.

Meanwhile, speculations have been rife in Pakistan that the country's government is likely to direct the PCB to stop playing India in any ICC or other multi-team events starting with the Champions Trophy until the Indian government changes its policy.

It has also been reported that Pakistan might take up the matter of India mixing politics with sports with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) if they decide to boycott all potential encounters with the neighbours in any sport in future.

Pak stalwarts dismayed

Pakistan's cricket community also reacted with anger to India's decision as former Test captain Rashid Latif insisted that the PCB has to make a strong statement.

“Enough is enough. When all teams are playing in Pakistan without any problem, this decision by India is purely political and that should be unacceptable in all sports including cricket,” Latif said.

Former Test captain Javed Miandad called for a boycott of matches with India.

“It is a joke that this is happening. Even if we don't play India at all, Pakistan cricket will not only survive but prosper as well as we have shown in the past,” he said.

"I would like to see how the ICC events earn money when there are no Pakistan and India matches,” Miandad added.

Former Test captain Inzamam ul Haq also expressed his disappointment.

“They are depriving cricket of such a big occasion. There is no threat to the Indian team in Pakistan. In fact, they would get the best hospitality here,” he said.

India has not sent its cricket team to Pakistan since the 2008 Asia Cup.

However, Pakistan has travelled to India for a bilateral white-ball series in 2012-13, the T20 World Cup in 2016 and last year for the 50-over World Cup.

Former Test batsman Mohsin Khan said politics should never be mixed with sports.

“I mean does the Indian government really believe there is any threat to their team in Pakistan. But I would advise on remaining calm before making any decision,” he noted.