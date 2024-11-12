Aus Papers Celebrate Kohli & Co In Hindi, Punjabi

IMAGE: The Advertiser featuring Virat Kohli with a Hindi headline and Yashasvi Jaiswal hailed as The New King in Punjabi. Photographs: Kind courtesy Bharat Sundaresan/X

Cricket fever has hit Australia as several newspapers marked the Indian team's arrival for the Border-Gavaskar series with a special wrap in English, Hindi and Punjabi.



Batting maestro Virat Kohli hogged the front pages with the Hindi headline Yugon Li Ladai (Fight For The Ages), while young batting sensation Yashasvi Jaiswal was hailed as Navam Raja (The New King) in Punjabi.



'It is now one of the greatest rivalries in Test cricket and this summer's series between Australia and India is promising to take the contest to unprecedented levels.



'To celebrate the five-Test series that starts in Perth on Friday, November 22, News Corp Australia is publishing a special eight-page print and digital wrap in three languages -- English, Hindi and Punjabi,' said The Daily Telegraph on why it printed pages in Hindi and Punjabi for the first time in the newspaper's history since being founded in 1879.

The Hindi and Punjabi eight-page prints will feature in the The Daily Telegraph in Sydney, The Herald Sun in Melbourne, The Courier-Mail in Brisbane and The Advertiser in Adelaide.

Tuesday's wrap features a pull-out poster of Kohli, Jaiswal, the major rivalries to watch out for and why the India-Australia series now competes with the Ashes for popularity.

'A lot of @imVkohli in the Australian papers this morning as is the norm whenever India are in town but never expected to see Hindi and Punjabi appearing in the Adelaide Advertiser. Tells you about the magnitude of the #AusvInd series for Australia & cricket in this country,' noted the well known cricket writer Bharat Sundaresan.