News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Cricket » Another blow to Indo-Pak cricket ties

Another blow to Indo-Pak cricket ties

Source: PTI
November 10, 2024 20:58 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

'PCB has received an e-mail from the ICC, stating that the BCCI has informed them that their team will not travel to Pakistan'

Cricket fans

IMAGE: India and Pakistan fans. Photograph: Satish Kumar/Reuters

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed on Sunday that India had informed the International Cricket Council about its unwillingness to travel to Pakistan for the ICC Champions Trophy, scheduled in February-March next year.

"The PCB has received an e-mail from the ICC, stating that the BCCI has informed them that their team will not travel to Pakistan for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025," PCB said in a statement.

"The PCB has forwarded that e-mail to the Government of Pakistan for their advice and guidance," said a PCB spokesperson.

 

PCB made no further comments on the ICC e-mail but its chairman, Mohsin Naqvi had said on Friday that Pakistan would unveil its policy when they get something in writing from the ICC.

The BCCI had earlier intimated to the global cricket body about India's inability to travel to the neighbouring nation, leaving the PCB with no option but to organise the Champions Trophy in the 'Hybrid Model'.
Naqvi had also said that the 'Hybrid Model' was unacceptable to Pakistan.

India has not sent its cricket team to Pakistan since 2008 when they last came for the Asia Cup under Mahendra Singh Dhoni's captaincy. Pakistan has toured India for a bilateral white-ball series in 2012-13, the T20 World Cup in 2016 and the 50-over World Cup last year.

As reported earlier, India will play all its matches in Dubai and the high-profile India vs Pakistan tie will also be held in the UAE.

"This is an ICC event and BCCI has informed the global body that it won't travel to Pakistan. It will depend on ICC to inform the host nation about the development and then close in on the scheduling of the tournament. The convention is to announce the schedule 100 days prior to the commencement of the event," a BCCI source had told PTI on conditions of anonymity a few days back.

Dubai is the best location for India's matches as it has the highest capacity among three stadiums, and all the essential infrastructure is well in place after hosting the Women's T20 World Cup last month.

Last year, the Asia Cup, which was hosted by Pakistan, had to be held in a 'Hybrid Model' after India refused to tour the country.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Nikhil Chopra's blunt advice for Rohit Sharma & Co
Nikhil Chopra's blunt advice for Rohit Sharma & Co
Champions Trophy: 'India not travelling to Pakistan'
Champions Trophy: 'India not travelling to Pakistan'
Athiya and Rahul's Baby Joy!
Athiya and Rahul's Baby Joy!
India is now the biggest exporter of fuel to EU
India is now the biggest exporter of fuel to EU
Tension in Karnataka village after Dalits enter temple
Tension in Karnataka village after Dalits enter temple
National shot-put player found dead
National shot-put player found dead
Sikh activist's murder: 2 Dalla shooters held in Punjab
Sikh activist's murder: 2 Dalla shooters held in Punjab

New Zealand's tour of India 2024

New Zealand's Tour Of India, 2024

More like this
ICC cancels Champions Trophy schedule launch
ICC cancels Champions Trophy schedule launch
'No Champions Trophy matches outside Pakistan'
'No Champions Trophy matches outside Pakistan'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances