News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Cricket » PCB seeks clarity from ICC over India's CT participation

PCB seeks clarity from ICC over India's CT participation

Source: PTI
November 11, 2024 18:31 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

India and Pakistan are in same group and could potentially play a second time in the tournament's super four stage

IMAGE: India and Pakistan are in same group and could potentially play a second time in the tournament's super four stage. Photograph: ICC/X

The Pakistan Cricket Board will seek clarity from the ICC on hosting of the Champions Trophy since they have only been intimated that India will not travel for the tournament but there was no word on hybrid model being proposed.

The PCB was told by the ICC that BCCI won't send its team to Pakistan after the decision was communicated to the world governing body.

"There is no talk about having the Champions Trophy on a Hybrid Model system as of now," a reliable PCB source said.

 

A hybrid model was followed during the Asia Cup last year, when India's matches were held in Sri Lanka while other matches were played in Pakistan.

It is being speculated that Dubai can host India's matches in the tournament, which is scheduled to be held in February next year.

"An email is to be sent to the ICC with the advice of its legal department in which the Board wanted clarifications from the ICC on the Indian decision," the source said.

"As of now the entire situation is being gauged by the PCB. No decision has been taken on the next step. Yes the PCB is in touch with the government for consultation and directives if required," the source added.

The source said the PCB was awaiting policy guidelines from the government regarding India, which will be cited to seek clarification from the ICC about India's refusal to participate.

He also pointed out that there could be legal implications for the ICC if the Pakistan government decides to take a tough call on cricket relations with India.

"There would be legal implications from commercial partners as the ICC has provided undertakings to the broadcasters, sponsors that all top cricket playing nations will participate in its tournaments," the source.

India have not travelled to Pakistan since the 2008 Mumbai terror strikes. The two teams compete against each other only in ICC tournaments.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
India not concerned about WTC final: Gambhir
India not concerned about WTC final: Gambhir
'Incredibly tough characters': Gambhir on Kohli, Rohit
'Incredibly tough characters': Gambhir on Kohli, Rohit
Watch Srikanth Kidambi Rescue His Bride
Watch Srikanth Kidambi Rescue His Bride
Murder trial to continue against Tytler in 1984 riots: HC
Murder trial to continue against Tytler in 1984 riots: HC
Gambhir Signals End Of Shardul's...
Gambhir Signals End Of Shardul's...
Did Sania Mirza Rock Floral Pantsuit?
Did Sania Mirza Rock Floral Pantsuit?
CSK CEO hints at Dhoni's retirement plans
CSK CEO hints at Dhoni's retirement plans

New Zealand's tour of India 2024

New Zealand's Tour Of India, 2024

More like this
Pakistan gets $70 million for hosting Champions Trophy
Pakistan gets $70 million for hosting Champions Trophy
Gambhir Signals End Of Shardul's...
Gambhir Signals End Of Shardul's...

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances