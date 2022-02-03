



Former England captain Michael Vaughan praised India captain Yash Dhull, who scored a century to help his team rout Australia by 96 runs and to enter the final of Under-19 World Cup at the Coolidge Cricket Ground, in Osbourn, Antigua, on Thursday.

Dhull gave a glimpse of his enormous talent with a superbly-crafted hundred, while deputy Shaik Rasheed ideally complemented him with 94 in the semi-final against Australia. The duo put on the second biggest partnership of the tournament, adding 204 runs for the third wicket after a shaky start for India.



"India U19s batting looked high class ... The future looks secured for the Indian Team .. Yash Dhull looks exceptional," tweeted Vaughan.



Dhull became only the third Indian captain to hit a hundred in the tournament’s history after the feat was earlier achieved by Virat Kohli and Unmukt Chand.



India will take on England in Saturday's final.



This is India's fourth successive and eight overall appearance in an Under-19 World Cup final.