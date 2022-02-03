News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » 'Future looks secured for the Indian Team'

'Future looks secured for the Indian Team'

By Rediff Cricket
February 03, 2022 10:10 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:



Former England captain Michael Vaughan praised India captain Yash Dhull, who scored a century to help his team rout Australia by 96 runs and to enter the final of Under-19 World Cup at the Coolidge Cricket Ground, in Osbourn, Antigua, on Thursday.

Dhull gave a glimpse of his enormous talent with a superbly-crafted hundred, while deputy Shaik Rasheed ideally complemented him with 94 in the semi-final against Australia. The duo put on the second biggest partnership of the tournament, adding 204 runs for the third wicket after a shaky start for India.

"India U19s batting looked high class ... The future looks secured for the Indian Team .. Yash Dhull looks exceptional," tweeted Vaughan.

Dhull became only the third Indian captain to hit a hundred in the tournament’s history after the feat was earlier achieved by Virat Kohli and Unmukt Chand.

India will take on England in Saturday's final.

This is India's fourth successive and eight overall appearance in an Under-19 World Cup final.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Cricket
COMMENT
Print this article
Did Ganguly Influence Team Selection?
Did Ganguly Influence Team Selection?
Rohit's Return Won't Reverse Losing Streak
Rohit's Return Won't Reverse Losing Streak
Rohit 'can't wait to get started'
Rohit 'can't wait to get started'
Shonali Makes A Splash In Green
Shonali Makes A Splash In Green
Watch Live! All the action in Parliament
Watch Live! All the action in Parliament
Ukraine: US Playing A 'Game Of Chicken' With Russia
Ukraine: US Playing A 'Game Of Chicken' With Russia
Report reveals actual Chinese losses in Galwan
Report reveals actual Chinese losses in Galwan

West Indies tour of India

West Indies tour of India

More like this

PIX: India thrash Australia to enter Under-19 WC final

PIX: India thrash Australia to enter Under-19 WC final

Form Guide: Top 10 Players At IPL Auction

Form Guide: Top 10 Players At IPL Auction

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances