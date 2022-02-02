News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Did Ganguly Influence Team Selection?

Did Ganguly Influence Team Selection?

By Rediff Cricket
February 02, 2022 08:03 IST
Sourav Ganguly

IMAGE: BCCI President Sourav Ganguly and BCCI Secretary Jay Amit Shah at a selection committee meeting in 2019. Photograph: Kind courtesy BCCI/Twitter
 

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly is under the scanner once again.

Ganguly, it is being said, has been sitting in at selection committee meetings and possibly influencing the decisions made by Chief Selector Chetan Sharma and his team.

BCCI

Earlier, a journalist reported that a 'BCCI official' had been interfering with team selection for quite some time. The journalist said the official did so by inviting himself to selection committee meeting despite knowing that he had no business attending those meetings.

Another journalist on the Aaj Tak show Cricket Adda raised the matter with a fellow journalist.

BCCI

A video has gone viral on social media where two sports journalists can be heard criticising Ganguly -- a former Indian captain -- for attending selection committee meetings and interfering in the selection process.

The video went viral and cricket fans berated Ganguly and BCCI Secretary Jay Amit Shah for undermining the role of different stakeholders and 'ruining Indian cricket'.

Rediff Cricket
'Ganguly shouldn't have spoken on Kohli's captaincy'
BCCI will deal with it: Ganguly on Kohli's comments
Uttam's Take: Who Controls BCCI?
Budget: Infra boost for villages along China border
Officer who headed 2G, CWG probes to contest UP polls
Defence budget raised to Rs 5.25 lakh crore
ISL: Jesuraj grabs late equaliser as Goa hold Odisha
Kohli vs Ganguly: The Plot Thickens

Why Did BCCI Mess With Kohli?

