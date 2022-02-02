News
Rohit 'can't wait to get started'

Rohit 'can't wait to get started'

By Rediff Cricket
February 02, 2022 13:29 IST
IMAGE: Rohit Sharma will lead India in the limited overs series against the West Indies. Photograph: Rohit Sharma/Instagram
 

Back after an injury lay-off, Rohit Sharma can't wait to get cracking as he begins his tenure as full time captain of the Indian limited overs side.

'Can't wait to get started', Rohit captioned his Instagram post on Wednesday.

Rohit missed the tour of South Africa because of a hamstring injury, but has since recovered his fitness and will lead the Indian team in the limited overs series against the West Indies.

India take on the West Indies in a six-match white-ball series, starting February 6 with three ODIs in Ahmedabad followed by three T20Is in Kolkata.

Rediff Cricket
