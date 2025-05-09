HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Will India host 2027 WTC final?

Will India host 2027 WTC final?

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

May 09, 2025 23:16 IST

x

Australia had won the WTC title in 2023 at the Oval in London

IMAGE: Australia had won the WTC title in 2023 at the Oval in London. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

The BCCI is contemplating to host the World Test Championship (WTC) final of the 2025-2027 cycle in India, and a proposal in this regard will be formalised at a later date.

England has hosted both the WTC title clashes with Hampshire hosting it in 2021 and the 2023 final being played at the Oval.

PTI has learned that discussions in this regard was held during the ICC's chief executives committee in Zimbabwe last month, where the BCCI was represented by IPL chairman Arun Dhumal.

 

Former BCCI secretary Jay Shah is the current ICC Chairman after taking over from Greg Barclay in December 2024.

"If India reaches the next WTC final, then it will be a great spectacle for the fans. Even otherwise (if India does not feature in the final), a match involving two other top teams will have a lot of takers," a source close to the development indicated.

However, if India and Pakistan enter the WTC Final in 2027, it could be a spoiler, as the game would have to be shifter out of the country.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Where can IPL 2025 be completed?
Where can IPL 2025 be completed?
Neeraj Chopra Classic postponed indefinitely
Neeraj Chopra Classic postponed indefinitely
PSL postponed as PCB's efforts to woo UAE fail
PSL postponed as PCB's efforts to woo UAE fail
How PBKS, DC players were evacuated out of Dharamsala
How PBKS, DC players were evacuated out of Dharamsala
'India's Good Relations Will Continue With Pope Leo'
'India's Good Relations Will Continue With Pope Leo'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Mother's Day: 12 Holidays For Mum

webstory image 2

Meet Bollywood's Single Moms

webstory image 3

Mother India

VIDEOS

Watch: Indian Army defuses projectile-like object in Amritsar1:02

Watch: Indian Army defuses projectile-like object in...

Pak shelling on a house in Poonch captured on CCTV2:49

Pak shelling on a house in Poonch captured on CCTV

India opens gates of Baglihar, Salam dam3:00

India opens gates of Baglihar, Salam dam

Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD