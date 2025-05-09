Will India host 2027 WTC final?

IMAGE: Australia had won the WTC title in 2023 at the Oval in London. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

The BCCI is contemplating to host the World Test Championship (WTC) final of the 2025-2027 cycle in India, and a proposal in this regard will be formalised at a later date.

England has hosted both the WTC title clashes with Hampshire hosting it in 2021 and the 2023 final being played at the Oval.

PTI has learned that discussions in this regard was held during the ICC's chief executives committee in Zimbabwe last month, where the BCCI was represented by IPL chairman Arun Dhumal.

Former BCCI secretary Jay Shah is the current ICC Chairman after taking over from Greg Barclay in December 2024.

"If India reaches the next WTC final, then it will be a great spectacle for the fans. Even otherwise (if India does not feature in the final), a match involving two other top teams will have a lot of takers," a source close to the development indicated.

However, if India and Pakistan enter the WTC Final in 2027, it could be a spoiler, as the game would have to be shifter out of the country.