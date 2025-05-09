HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
PSL postponed as PCB's efforts to woo UAE fail

May 09, 2025

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Friday postponed the Pakistan Super League (PSL), hours after announcing that the T20 tournament has been shifted to the UAE because of the ongoing military conflict with India.

IMAGE: The six-team Pakistan Super League was its final stage and was scheduled to wind up in Lahore on May 18. Photograph: ANI

The BCCI has also suspended the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) due to heightened tension in the wake of 'Operation Sindoor' following Pahalgam terror attack.

"The decision to postpone has been taken pursuant to advice received from the Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif who has kept in view the reckless aggression from India that has escalated to a point where national attention and sentiments are rightly focused on the courageous efforts of the Armed Forces of Pakistan who are vociferously upholding the sovereignty of our beloved Pakistan," PCB said in a statement.

"The PCB and its players stand resolutely in solidarity with the families of the martyrs and our security personnel defending the nation," the statement added.

However, it has been learnt that Emirates Cricket Board, which holds a cordial relationship with BCCI, was unlikely to approve the PCB request to host the remainder of the PSL.

The PCB said it recognises the efforts and support of its partners, franchises, participating players, broadcasters, sponsors, and organizers in having ensured the smooth conduct of the tournament thus far, however; cricket while being a unifying force and a source of joy, must take a respectful pause when the country is facing such callous opposition.

 

India attacked the terror infrastructure in Pakistan, two weeks after 26 civilians, including a Nepalese citizen, were gunned downed by terrorist in Pahalgam - a popular tourists destination in India. 

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.
