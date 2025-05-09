HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Where can IPL 2025 be completed?

Where can IPL 2025 be completed?

May 09, 2025 18:23 IST

Michael Vaughan

With the BCCI's decision to suspend the Indian Premier League for a week amid the growing tensions between India and Pakistan, the question is where will the remainder of the tournament be played?

And while UAE will be the most preferred venue to play out the rest of the tournament,  given the UAE cricket board has hosted the tournament in the past, former England captain Michael Vaughan has offered a pragmatic suggestion.

'I wonder if it's possible to finish the IPL in the UK .. We have all the venues and the Indian players can then stay on for the Test series .. Just a thought ?' he posted on X.

Is the BCCI listening?

IPL

