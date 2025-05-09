HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Neeraj Chopra Classic postponed indefinitely

REDIFF SPORTS
May 09, 2025 21:16 IST

Neeraj Chopra

IMAGE: Neeraj Chopra. Photograph: Denis Balibouse/Reuters

Amidst India-Pakistan cross-border tensions, the inaugural Neeraj Chopra Classic tournament has been postponed indefinitely.

The eponymous javelin competition was set to be held in Bengaluru and was to be Neeraj's much-awaited return to action on Indian soil.

A statement on Neeraj Chopra Classic X handle read: 'In light of the current situation, the inaugural edition of the NC Classic stands postponed until further notice.

 

Neeraj Chopra Classic statement

'This decision has been made after careful thought and consultation, with the well-being of athletes, stakeholders, and the broader community as the top priority. We believe in the unifying power of sport. But, in this critical moment, standing firm with the nation matters most. All our gratitude and thoughts at this point are only with our Armed Forces, who are at the forefront for our nation. A revised schedule for the NC Classic will be provided in due course. Jai Hind,' read the statement from the team.'

The Neeraj Chopra Classic is a World Athletics Gold category event featuring former world champions Anderson Peters and Julius Yego, 2016 Olympic winner Thomas Roehler and American Curtis Thompson among others.

REDIFF SPORTS
