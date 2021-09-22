News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Will ICC allow Afghanistan to play in T20 World Cup?

Will ICC allow Afghanistan to play in T20 World Cup?

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
September 22, 2021 18:44 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: The ICC is bracing up for the possibility of the Taliban flag being pushed as the Afghanistan flag at the T20 World Cup in the UAE and Oman from October 17. Photograph: Alex Davidson/Getty Images

Afghanistan's participation in next month's T20 World Cup is becoming a matter of intrigue after Taliban's takeover of the strife-torn country, following which Afghanistan Cricket Board's top official has been abruptly replaced and women have been barred from playing the game.

 

Afghanistan Cricket Board Executive Director Hamid Shinwari has been replaced by one Naseebullah Haqqani.

Amid mounting concerns about the future of the sport there, the ICC is also bracing up for the possibility of the Taliban flag being pushed as the Afghanistan flag at the T20 World Cup in the UAE and Oman from October 17.

The request, if it comes, is all but certain to be rejected by ICC's Board of Directors.

Save for Pakistan, where the Taliban government has got strong support including their former skipper Shahid Afridi, it is still not clear whether the other countries would be game to the idea of competing against Afghanistan under a changed flag.

The team features world's premier T20 player Rashid Khan. The traditional Afghan flag is a black, red, and green tricolour.

"It's still early days. Till now, there has been no request to play under Taliban flag but as far as governance is concerned, the ICC Board needs to take a call. Everyone is tracking the developments in Afghanistan.

"Normally, even if ICC bans a cricket board, it ensures that players don't get affected. A Rashid Khan or a Mohammed Nabi are not at fault," an ICC board member said.

As per the ICC's membership criteria, an applicant must have "the appropriate status, structure, recognition, membership and competence to be recognized by the ICC (at its absolute discretion) as the primary governing body responsible for the administration, management and development of cricket (men's and women's) in its country."

It also requires the member country to have "satisfactory women's pathway structures in place, and a sustained and sufficient pool of players to support strong and consistent national level selection across the senior men's, Under-19 and women's teams.

With the Taliban banning women's cricket, Afghanistan is already in serious violation of the requisite criteria.

The change of guard at the ACB, according to Shinwari, was done at the behest of Anas Haqqani, younger brother of Taliban's new Interior Minister Sirajuddin Haqqani of the infamous 'Haqqani Network'.

Sirajuddin Haqqani has been on FBI's radar for various attacks on Kabul during the presence of US-backed governments and the 'Haqqani Network', since 2012, has been dubbed as a Foreign Terrorist Organisation by the US government.

The reason being its involvement in insurgency, attacks on US military and civilian personnel as well as hurting Western interests in Afghanistan. The Haqqanis also have close ties to terror group al-Qaeda.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2021 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
MCC changes 'batsman' to 'batter' in Laws of Cricket
MCC changes 'batsman' to 'batter' in Laws of Cricket
'Rohit and Hardik are recovering very well'
'Rohit and Hardik are recovering very well'
Wanted to bowl six yorkers in final over: Kartik Tyagi
Wanted to bowl six yorkers in final over: Kartik Tyagi
What Abhinav Gifted Neeraj...
What Abhinav Gifted Neeraj...
FSSAI: Only 3% food items contain over 2% trans fat
FSSAI: Only 3% food items contain over 2% trans fat
Exciting Movies Coming Up!
Exciting Movies Coming Up!
Govt reshuffles bureaucrats, Rajaraman is telecom secy
Govt reshuffles bureaucrats, Rajaraman is telecom secy

https://www.rediff.com/cricket/ipl-2021

More like this

Pakistan says threat to NZ team originated in India

Pakistan says threat to NZ team originated in India

Marlon Samuels charged under ICC Anti-Corruption Code

Marlon Samuels charged under ICC Anti-Corruption Code

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances