Marlon Samuels charged under ICC Anti-Corruption Code

IMAGE: The ICC charged former West Indies all-rounder Marlon Samuels of breaching four counts of the anti-corruption code during a T10 league, including failure to disclose hospitality benefits that could bring disrepute to the sport. Photograph: Tom Dulat/Getty Images

The International Cricket Council, on behalf of the Emirates Cricket Board, has charged former West Indies player Marlon Samuels with breaching four counts of the ECB Anti-Corruption Code for Participants of the T10 League (the 'Code').

On Wednesday, the ICC informed that Samuels was charged with the following offences under the Code: A breach of Article 2.4.2 -- Failing to disclose to the Designated Anti-Corruption Official, the receipt of any gift, payment, hospitality or other benefit that was made or given in circumstances that could bring the Participant or the sport of cricket into disrepute.

A breach of Article 2.4.3 -- Failing to disclose to the Designated Anti-Corruption Official receipt of hospitality with a value of US $750 or more.

Breaches of Article 2.4.6 -- Failing to cooperate with the Designated Anti-Corruption Official's investigation.

Breaches of Article 2.4.7 -- Obstructing or delaying the Designated Anti-Corruption Official's investigation by concealing information that may have been relevant to the investigation.

"Mr Samuels has 14 days from 21 September to respond to the charges. The ICC will not make any further comment in respect of these charges at this stage," read an official statement from the ICC.

The 40-year-old Samuels played 71 Tests, 207 ODIs and 67 T20Is in his international career, scoring 11,134 runs and taking 152 wickets. He retired from international cricket in November 2020.

The T10 league's latest edition was held in Abu Dhabi in January-February earlier this year.

Samuels was a part of the event in 2019 when he turned up for Karnataka Tuskers, which was led by South African star Hashim Amla.