Rediff.com  » Cricket » Will Hasaranga recover in time for World Cup?

Will Hasaranga recover in time for World Cup?

September 25, 2023 12:46 IST
Wanindu Hasaranga

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Wanindu Hasaranga/X

All-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga is "highly unlikely" to play in the 50-overs World Cup in India despite Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) making every effort to aid his bid to recover from a hamstring injury, according to media reports citing a team doctor.

The spin-bowling all-rounder sustained the injury during the Lanka Premier League last month and missed the Asia Cup, where Sri Lanka finished runners-up behind India.

"We are consulting foreign doctors to see whether he needs surgery or not," SLC medical panel chief Arjuna de Silva told the Sunday Times newspaper.

 

"If he does, he will be out for at least three months."

"At the moment, the situation is not that great and it’s highly unlikely if he can play the World Cup."

Hasaranga's absence would be a major blow to the 1996 champions considering the 26-year-old was the leading wicket-taker in the last two T20 World Cups.

Sri Lanka have until Sept. 28 to announce their 15-member squad for the World Cup, which begins on Oct. 5.

De Silva said the SLC were doing everything possible to try to get Hasaranga fit to play some matches in the World Cup.

"Since he is a key weapon in our attack, we are looking at other options to see how best we can get his services at least for important games.

"All that depends on the opinions of the consultant to whom we are trying to show his reports."

Fast bowler Dushmantha Chameera also risks missing the World Cup with a pectoral muscle injury.

"Chameera is bowling at the moment but still complains of pain," de Silva said.

"We have consulted a doctor in the United Kingdom to see how best we could treat him."

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
