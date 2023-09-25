News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Asian Games: India's rowers bag two bronze medals

Asian Games: India's rowers bag two bronze medals

Source: PTI
Last updated on: September 25, 2023 08:57 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Jaswinder Singh, Bheem Singh, Punit Kumar and Ashish Goliyan celebrate winning the bronze medal in the men's fours rowing event at the Asian Games on Monday. Photograph: Team India/X

India's rowers continued their medal rush with two bronze medals on the second day of the Asian Games in Hangzhou on Monday.

 

The day began with the quartet of Jaswinder Singh, Bheem Singh, Punit Kumar and Ashish Goliyan securing a bronze in men's fours event.

Then the men's quadruple sculls team of Satnam Singh, Parminder Singh, Jakar Khan and Sukhmeet Singh finished third on the podium with a timing of 6:08.61 seconds, behind Uzbekistan (6:04.64) and gold medallists China (6:02.65).

The quartet improved from being in fourth place to finish third in the final 500-metre of the 2000-metre race.

In the men's four event, after lying fourth in the final 500metre of the 2000m race, the quartet showed superb coordination to finish third with 6:10.81s, and was pipped by China (6:10.04) by a fraction of seconds.

Uzbekistan took the top spot in the podium with a timing of 6:04.96.

However, Indian rower Balraj Panwar missed out on a maiden Asian Games podium, finishing fourth in the men's single sculls.

The 24-year-old from Karnal, who was among the top-three at the 1500-mark, faltered in the final 500m to slip to fourth place with a timing of 7:08.79s.

He finished less than nine seconds behind Hong Kong's Hin Chun Chiu who took the bronze medal (7:00.55).

China's Liang Zang secured the gold with 6:57.06, while Japan's Ryuta Arakawa (6:59.79) and Hong Kong's Hin Chun Chiu finished with silver and bronze respectively.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Asian Games Hockey: India's men team rout Uzbekistan
Asian Games Hockey: India's men team rout Uzbekistan
Asiad: India women win team silver; Ramita bags bronze
Asiad: India women win team silver; Ramita bags bronze
Asian Games TT: India men lose in quarters; women exit
Asian Games TT: India men lose in quarters; women exit
'Should NAVs Impact Your MF Investment?'
'Should NAVs Impact Your MF Investment?'
'His maturity on the field is remarkable'
'His maturity on the field is remarkable'
'Nothing alarming about fall in savings'
'Nothing alarming about fall in savings'
Shubman Gill Enters Elite ODI Club
Shubman Gill Enters Elite ODI Club

Asian Games 2023

Asian Games 2023

More like this

Asian Games: India's rowers win 2 silver, 1 bronze!

Asian Games: India's rowers win 2 silver, 1 bronze!

Check out India's schedule on Day 7 of Asian Games

Check out India's schedule on Day 7 of Asian Games

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances