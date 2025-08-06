Will Gill Replace Rohit As ODI Captain?

'We don't know how long Rohit Sharma will continue.'

IMAGE: Shubman Gill finished as the leading run-scorer of the five Test series against England, amassing 754 runs from 10 innings at a staggering average of 75.4, including four centuries. Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Reuters

Shubman Gill's stellar England tour has not only silenced his critics but also sparked calls for a leadership upgrade -- with Mohammad Kaif backing him as India's next ODI captain.

The 25-year-old Gill, leading India in a Test series for the first time, guided a youthful side to a 2-2 draw against a full-strength England team in the high-profile Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series.

With seniors Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli having retired from Tests, expectations were modest -- but Gill not only stood tall as a leader but also dominated with the bat.

Gill finished as the leading run-scorer of the five Test series, amassing 754 runs from 10 innings at a staggering average of 75.4, including four centuries.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Kaif praised Gill's calm demeanour and composure under pressure, calling the tour a defining moment in his career.

'He was such a calm captain. He led with composure under pressure,' Kaif said.

'He will get the ODI captaincy as well because we don't know how long Rohit Sharma will continue. Gill is ready. He scores in white ball cricket and now has also led from the front in Tests.

'When you take a young team on tour, the captain has to lead with both bat and brain -- and that's exactly what he did. A brilliant tour overall.'

Kaif applauded Gill's ability to handle criticism and pressure, especially after doubts were raised about his Test credentials before the tour.

'There were many questions when Gill was named captain. His red-ball numbers weren't great. But he silenced everyone with his bat,' Kaif said.

'He arrived in England under immense pressure and ended up being compared to Sir Don Bradman for his incredible consistency. That's the kind of statement he made -- not just with his leadership but with his run-scoring.'

Gill's performance has now sparked widespread discussion about his long-term leadership role across formats.

With Rohit Sharma having already retired from T20Is last year and recently stepping away from Test cricket, questions remain about his future in the 50 over format.

Mohammad Kaif believes the transition is already underway -- and Shubman Gill is firmly at the centre of it.