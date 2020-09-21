News
Will Delhi's Ashwin be available for next game?

Will Delhi's Ashwin be available for next game?

Source: PTI
September 21, 2020 13:36 IST
Delhi Capitals' Ravichandran Ashwin took two wickets before injuring his shoulder

IMAGE: Ravichandran Ashwin took two wickets before landing badly and dislocating his shoulder while fieding off his own bowling. Photograph: BCCI

Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer said senior India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin is hopeful of recovering from his shoulder injury before their next IPL game but a final call on his availability will rest with the team physio.

 

Ashwin endured dream and nightmare in a space of six deliveries as he scalped two KXIP batsmen and then suffered a suspected shoulder dislocation on Sunday.

"I briefly spoke to Ashwin, and Ashwin said he'll be ready for the next game. But at the end of the day it's the physio's decision," Iyer said after Delhi Capitals beat Kings XI Punjab in Super Over in their opening IPL 13 match in Dubai on Sunday.

"He's a strong-minded guy and hopefully he will be available."

Brought in during the final Powerplay over, Ashwin first got rid of Karun Nair and then bowled Nicholas Pooran through the gate but a needless dive to stop a single off the last delivery saw him land awkwardly on his left arm with the shoulder taking the jerk.

Writhing in pain, Ashwin's jersey became a temporary sling as he left the field along with Capitals' physio Patrick Farhard.

A shoulder dislocation could rule Ashwin out of tournament, which has been shifted to UAE this year because of rising COVID-19 cases in India.

Source: PTI
Print this article

