Will IPL Governing Council overturn DC-KXIP result?

September 21, 2020 11:23 IST

IMAGE: In what was a howler, Umpire Nitin Menon ruled this a short run as Chris Jordan scampers for a couple. Photograph: BCCI

Virender Sehwag on Sunday pointed to an umpiring error that likely made the difference in the IPL 2020 game between the Delhi Capitals and Kings XI Punjab.

Television replays showed that square leg Umpire Nitin Menon had called a run short when Chris Jordan took a couple of runs off Kagiso Rabada in the 19th over.

The umpire's error was clearly visible in the footage as Jordan's bat had crossed the line.

'I don't agree with the man of the match choice,' Viru declared.

'The umpire who gave this short run should have been man of the match. Short Run nahin tha. And that was the difference. #DCvKXIP,' Viru, who played for the Kings XI Punjab in his final two IPL seasons, pointed in a tweet alongside the photo.

The match was tied before Delhi Capitals won the match in the Super Over.

According to IPL rules, KXIP can appeal to the IPL Governing Council for a change in the decision.

Will it do so?