Will Delhi bowlers continues their great run?

April 22, 2019 12:05 IST

Rajneesh Gupta previews Game 40 in IPL 12: Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals.

IMAGE: Delhi Capitals players celebrate the fall of a wicket. Photograph: BCCI

7 Number of matches Rajasthan Royals have won out of the last eight against Delhi Capitals.

8.93 Rajasthan Royals' economy rate in IPL 2019.

Only Kolkata Knight Riders have worse economy in this edition.

12 Number of wickets taken by Rajasthan Royals spinners in IPL 2019 -- the fewest among all teams.

49 Delhi Capitals's highest opening partnership in IPL 2019.

They are the only side not to post a 50 opening stand this season.

72 Number of wickets taken by Delhi Capitals in IPL 2019 -- the most by any side.

Rajasthan Royals have taken only 42.

1,000 Ajinkya Rahane is 44 runs away from scoring 1,000 runs in IPL games at Jaipur.

He will be the first player to do so at the Sawai Mansingh stadium.